British actor, Toby Jones, is one of the most versatile and compelling performers working today. From fantasy epics to intimate character dramas, Jones has consistently brought depth, nuance, and subtle emotion to every role he takes on. Here’s a list of 15 essential films that showcase the breadth of his talent, each accompanied by a brief but informative synopsis.

1. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: 2hours, 41minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

In his first appearance in the Wizarding World, Toby Jones voices Dobby the house-elf.

Every potterhead around the world not only knows, but also admires Dobby, who is introduced as a mischievous but well-meaning creature who attempts to keep Harry Potter from returning to Hogwarts.

Jones’ vocal performance captures Dobby’s desperation, loyalty, and eventual heroism, making the character a fan favourite. He reprised the role in later films, leaving a lasting emotional mark on the franchise.

2. Infamous (2006)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1hour, 58 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jones plays American author, Truman Capote, in this biographical drama focused on the writing of Capote’s groundbreaking non-fiction novel, In Cold Blood.

Although released shortly after Philip Seymour Hoffman’s portrayal in Capote, Jones’ interpretation offers a lighter but equally layered version of the writer.

His performance captures Capote’s wit, flamboyance, and internal conflict as he becomes deeply entangled in the lives of the murderers he profiles.

3. The Mist (2007)

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 2 Hours, 6 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

READ ALSO: This is why you should indulge in some film time more often

In this horror film adapted from a Stephen King novella, Jones plays Ollie Weeks, a mild-mannered supermarket employee who proves to be surprisingly competent in a crisis.

As a mysterious mist envelops a town and unleashes deadly creatures, Ollie becomes one of the film’s unlikely heroes. His quiet bravery and calm demeanor provide a stark contrast to the chaos around him.

4. Frost/Nixon (2008)

Genre: Historical Drama

Runtime: 2 Hours, 2 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jones portrays Swifty Lazar, the brash and eccentric Hollywood agent who negotiates the high-stakes television interviews between British journalist David Frost and former U.S. President Richard Nixon.

Although a supporting role, Jones imbues Lazar with a mix of showbiz savvy and opportunistic energy, contributing to the film’s tense and fast-paced atmosphere.

5. W. (2008)

Genre: Historical Drama

Runtime: 2 Hours, 11 Minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

In Oliver Stone’s political biopic about George W. Bush, Jones plays Karl Rove, the president’s senior political adviser and so-called architect of his presidency.

With calculated coolness and a sharp intellect, Jones portrays Rove as a behind-the-scenes operator who understands power and manipulation.

His portrayal adds layers to the political narrative and emphasizes how personalities behind the scenes can shape history.

ALSO READ: You can find these Tyler Perry movies on Netflix today

6. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Genre: Action

Runtime: 2 Hours, 4 minutes.

Where to watch: Disney+

Jones enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Arnim Zola, a Hydra scientist working with the Red Skull. Zola is a soft-spoken but sinister figure involved in developing advanced weaponry using the Tesseract. Jones’ performance makes Zola a memorable villain, and the character’s digital return in later MCU entries shows the long shadow he casts.

7. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Genre: Action

Runtime: 2 Hours, 7 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

In this slow-burning spy thriller based on John le Carré’s novel, Jones plays Percy Alleline, a high-ranking British intelligence officer suspected of being a Soviet mole.

He expertly conveys Alleline's arrogance and insecurity, helping to build the film’s tension and atmosphere of mistrust.

His work complements the ensemble cast and adds richness to the Cold War narrative.

8. The Hunger Games (2012)

Genre: Action, Sci-fi

Runtime: 2 hours, 22 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jones appears as Claudius Templesmith, the voice of the Hunger Games. Though his screen time is limited, his booming, theatrical announcements help establish the tone of the deadly competition. The role demonstrates Jones’ ability to leave a lasting impression, even with minimal screen time, and adds to the chilling world-building of the franchise.

ALSO READ: The most anticipated Nollywood movies of April 2025

9. Berberian Sound Studio (2012)

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 Hour, 32 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

In this psychological thriller, Jones plays Gilderoy, a British sound engineer hired to work on an Italian horror film.

As he becomes immersed in the disturbing sound design, Gilderoy's grip on reality begins to unravel. Jones delivers a haunting and restrained performance, making the audience question what is real and what is imagined. The film is a masterclass in psychological tension and subtle acting.

10. The Girl (2012)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 Hour, 35 minutes

Where to watch: HBO Max

Jones takes on the role of iconic director Alfred Hitchcock in this HBO film exploring his obsession with actress Tippi Hedren during the making of The Birds. He captures Hitchcock’s genius and dark manipulative tendencies, portraying a complex figure whose personal demons bled into his professional life. The role earned him Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.

11. Dad’s Army (2016)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 Hour, 40 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

In this film adaptation of the classic British sitcom, Jones plays Captain Mainwaring, the pompous yet lovable leader of the Home Guard.

Taking over a role made famous by Arthur Lowe, Jones brings his own charm and comic timing to the character. The film pays homage to the original while allowing Jones to shine in a light-hearted, ensemble-driven comedy.

12. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Genre: Adventure

Runtime: 2Hours, 8 minutes

Where to watch: Peacock

Jones plays Mr. Eversoll, an auctioneer responsible for selling genetically engineered dinosaurs to the highest bidder.

Though a relatively minor role, his slick, morally bankrupt character epitomises the corporate greed at the center of the film’s conflict. Jones brings a smarmy edge that fits perfectly within the Jurassic universe.

13. Morgan (2016)

Genre: Science Fiction

Runtime: 1 Hour, 32 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jones appears as Dr. Simon Ziegler in this science fiction thriller about a genetically engineered humanoid named Morgan.

As part of a team of scientists studying the hybrid's development and behavior, Jones brings quiet authority to his role, conveying both scientific curiosity and moral ambiguity.

The film explores the consequences of unchecked technological advancement, with Jones playing a key part in the ethical questions it raises.

14. Dad’s Army (2016)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 Hour, 40 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

In the reboot of the beloved British sitcom, Jones steps into the iconic role of Captain Mainwaring.

Tasked with leading the bumbling Home Guard unit, he delivers a performance that honours the original series while adding his own subtle humor and gravitas.

His portrayal is central to the film’s nostalgic charm and comedic rhythm.

15. First Cow (2019)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 Hours, 1 minute

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jones takes on the role of Chief Factor, a powerful trading post official in this quiet, contemplative frontier drama. Set in 19th-century Oregon, the film tells the story of two outsiders who bond over a risky but lucrative scheme involving a stolen cow.

As Chief Factor, Jones is both comic and menacing — a symbol of economic control and social hierarchy in the wilderness. His performance is understated but crucial to the story’s themes of class and capitalism.