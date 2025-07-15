American actor Warren Kole has steadily built a reputation as a compelling screen presence across television, film, and video games. Known for his piercing intensity and versatility, Kole has taken on complex characters ranging from dedicated lawmen to chilling villains.

This listicle presents 12 of his most memorable roles, detailing the genres, runtimes, and unique contributions he brings to each project.

1. Common Law (2012)

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Runtime: 1 season, 12 episodes (approx. 43 minutes per episode)

Kole stars as Detective Wes Mitchell, a hot-headed former lawyer turned LAPD homicide cop. Paired with Michael Ealy’s Travis Marks in couples therapy, the buddy-cop series relies heavily on their chemistry and banter. Kole’s sharp delivery and uptight demeanor provide a fun contrast to the show’s more laid-back characters, giving the short-lived series its bite.

2. The Following (2013)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror, Thriller

Runtime: Season 1, recurring role (approx. 43 minutes per episode)

Streaming: Hulu, Prime Video, and Max

As Roderick, second-in-command to serial killer Joe Carroll, Kole plays a chillingly calm and manipulative figure who helps run a cult of murderers. His composed yet unnerving performance adds a sinister layer to the psychological thriller and positions him as one of the show's most quietly terrifying characters.

3. Shades of Blue (2016–2018)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Runtime: 3 seasons, 36 episodes (approx. 42 minutes per episode)

Streaming: Netflix, Prime Video, and Peacock

Kole portrays FBI Special Agent Robert Stahl, a controlling and obsessive handler to Jennifer Lopez’s corrupt NYPD detective. As Stahl’s tactics become increasingly unhinged, Kole captures his unraveling psyche with menace and vulnerability. His portrayal becomes a key driver of tension in the series.

4. Yellowjackets (2021)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Runtime: Ongoing series (approx. 55–60 minutes per episode)

Streaming: Exclusive to Showtime, and included with Paramount+ with Showtime

Kole plays Jeff Sadecki, husband to Melanie Lynskey’s Shauna. His character is at the intersection of normal domesticity and the dark pasts the survivors carry. Kole’s grounded performance anchors the adult storyline and gradually reveals more layers as the show unfolds.

5. A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 119 minutes

Streaming: Prime Video

In this character-driven Southern drama, Kole plays a supporting role alongside John Travolta and Scarlett Johansson. The film revolves around a young woman’s return to her childhood home and the two men squatting there. Though not a lead, Kole holds his own in a film steeped in melancholy and literary introspection.

6. Mother’s Day (2010)

Genre: Crime, Horror, Thriller

Runtime: 112 minutes

Streaming: Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play

Kole plays Addley Koffin, one of three sadistic brothers who return to their childhood home—now occupied by strangers. As the night devolves into hostage horror, Kole’s performance balances charm and psychopathy, marking a standout among the film’s villains.

7. Game of Assassins (2013)

Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

Runtime: 80 minutes

Streaming: Tubi or Tubi TV

In this action-horror feature, Kole stars as David, one of five strangers trapped in an underground prison where survival depends on facing deadly challenges. The claustrophobic setting allows Kole to show his physicality and emotional range under pressure.

8. The Avengers (2012)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Runtime: 143 minutes

Streaming: Disney+

Kole makes a brief but memorable appearance as a S.H.I.E.L.D. bridge technician—often dubbed "Galaga Guy"—caught playing a video game during a mission. Despite being a minor part, his appearance became a fan-favorite meme from the Marvel blockbuster.

9. The Terminal List (2022)

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Runtime: 1 season, 8 episodes (approx. 60 minutes per episode)

Streaming: Prime Video

In this high-stakes military thriller starring Chris Pratt, Kole appears as a supporting character in a dark conspiracy centered around Navy SEALs. While his role isn’t central, his presence adds credibility to the show’s ensemble of morally complex figures.

10. 24 (2006)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Runtime: Season 5, recurring role (approx. 44 minutes per episode)

Streaming: Hulu and Peacock

Kole plays Jason McCallan, a Homeland Security officer involved in the fast-paced events of the show’s fifth season. Though a small role, his involvement in one of the show’s most acclaimed seasons ties him to a legacy of tense political intrigue.

11. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2016)

Genre: Action-Adventure (Video Game)

Runtime: Approx. 15–18 hours of gameplay

Where to play: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Kole voices and provides motion capture for Rafe Adler, the main antagonist in Naughty Dog’s blockbuster game. Rafe is a rich, arrogant treasure hunter and foil to Nathan Drake. Kole’s layered voice acting brings charm and danger to a ruthless villain, earning widespread praise.

12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & III (2022–2023)

Genre: First-Person Shooter (Video Game)

Runtime: Campaign length: 6–8 hours each

Where to play: PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

In both games, Kole plays Commander Phillip Graves, a smooth-talking private military contractor. Initially portrayed as an ally, Graves’ betrayal becomes a major narrative pivot. Kole’s performance is slick, controlled, and subtly menacing, elevating the game’s cinematic quality.