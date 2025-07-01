‘Living in bondage is real’ - 2Baba on split from Annie

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has broken his silence on his much-publicised separation from actress and long-time partner, Annie Idibia, describing the end of their marriage as a painful but necessary decision.
In a recent interview, the “African Queen” crooner admitted that while the relationship was deeply cherished, it had reached a point where continuing would have meant emotional bondage for both parties.
We gave it our best, and why we're not together today is not something I want to talk about, but we have our understanding. She's an amazing person, but it just wasn't working out. There was something that we used to have that no longer existed, but I don't want to go into details.
2Baba went on to reveal that Annie had tried to salvage the relationship, but some things were beyond repair.
Tom Cruise Returns for the Final Reckoning – Mission: Impossible Hits Cinemas Nationwide from May 23rd!
I think she tried to fix it, but if it's beyond fixing, I don't think anyone should try to fight it. It's only those inside the relationship that know what's going on. It's good not to torture yourself or allow society to dictate your feelings.
This thing called living in bondage is real and many have gone to their graves sad. So to me, if two people can't work it out and it is glaring and obvious, I don't think anyone should force themselves.
The singer announced their divorce earlier this year after years of public ups and downs. Within just weeks after the separation was confirmed, he proposed to his current partner, Natasha Osawaru.