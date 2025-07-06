2Baba snubs daughter’s graduation to attend wife Natasha's mother's birthday

Legendary Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba , is in the news again over his ongoing family drama after he refused to attend his daughter’s graduation, but did attend the 67th birthday ceremony of his new mother-in-law.

In a video that has been gaining traction online, 2Baba can be seen sitting next to his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, at her mother’s birthday party. The couple held hands affectionately, and Natasha could be seen looking away shyly on noticing they were being recorded.

Note that 2Baba had earlier refused to show up when Olivia Idibia, his second daughter with estranged wife Annie Idibia (now Macaulay), graduated from primary school.

Videos from the event, shared online by a proud Annie, showed that 2Baba was conspicuously absent.

This drama is the latest from the 2Baba family drama. Only a few days ago, 2Baba publicly apologized via a video over controversial remarks he made on a popular podcast about why men cheat.

2Baba had claimed during the interview that men aren’t biologically built to be sexually committed to one woman.

However, following heavy backlash that trailed the remarks, 2Baba shared an apology video on his Instagram page.

He said, “I know I have fucked up with what I have said. I really, really fucked up the way I said it. I’m going to pay with a heavy price. I’m going to face the consequences.

“I said it because I want people to understand me, but maybe I didn’t say it appropriately. I own up to my mistake. But one thing I know for sure is I’m sorry to my wife Natasha. Calling me a legend is an honor, but this my talk is quite unlegendly.