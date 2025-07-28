Behold! The final 14 BBNaija Season 10 housemates

The tenth season of Big Brother Naija with the theme ‘Ten Over Ten’, premiered on Saturday night, marking a two-day opening weekend. The 10 female housemates were first introduced, each bringing a unique personality, flair and drama to the reality TV show.

Now meet the spectacular male housemates:

1. Koyin

Koyin is a 21-year-old model from Lagos Island who hopes to bring his fashion prowess to the house.

2. Danboskid

25-year-old Daniel Olatunji, also known as Danboskid, is an actor and model, who was born in Ekiti state. After getting into the house, he disclosed that he does not have a strategy for winning, and just intends to be himself.

3. Bright Morgan

Gym bro Bright Morgan has also joined the house, revealing that he is actually in a committed relationship outside the house.

4. Rooboy

Olatunde Kayode Samuel, aka Rooboy, is a professional hype man. His Motto: “Trust no one—only trust yourself.”

5. Faith

Medical doctor. Always bringing “vibes and fun.” Strategic goal: survive eviction.

6. Kaybobo

Ekiti State-born Kayode Oladele describes himself as straightforward and ambitious. He also loves to cook and warns that he is not a “preacher of love”.

7. Denari

Ekwenem Dennis Arinze is a 27-year-old sales manager by day. “Manipulation” is his strategy and he wants to speak “to the devil in people.”

8. Kayikunmi

Twin from royal lineage; works in banking. Ambitious and grounded. He runs a fashion brand and is also a polo player.

9. Victory

Psychologist by profession; agriculture and taxi on the side, Victory likes to argue and compete. He is “ready to bring the A-game."

10. Jason Jae (29, Ondo State)

Dancer and music artist Jason Jae, born Ayomide Jason James from Ondo State, is poised to “shine bright" as the "games master" he is.

11. Kola

Kola is a software analyst from Ekiti State and one thing sharper than himself? His game.

12. Otega

Otega is a chef who describes himself as low-key, dramatic, and action-ready.

13. Kuture

The 27-year-old Kogi-born fashion designer grew up in Ajegunle. He describes himself as smart, humble, transparent, and honest.

14. Mensan