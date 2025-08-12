Here's all you need to know about BBNaija S10 housemate Danboskid

Charismatic, camera-ready and hungry for a bigger stage, Danboskid arrived in the 10/10 house promising vibes, entertainment and a clear plan to grow his brand. Here’s all you should know about him:
Full Name: Daniel Tolulope Olatunji
Nickname: Danboskid
Age: 25
Hometown: Ekiti State
Occupation: Entrepreneur, Actor, Model
Education: BSc in Statistics, Ekiti State University
Relationship status: Single
Status: Evicted (the first evicted housemate for S10)
Social Media
Instagram: @danboskid01
X (Twitter): @kingzeuspro1
TikTok: @kingzeuspro
Personal Backstory
Before BBNaija, Daniel built a name in modelling, pageantry and fitness. He won Mr Ideal Abuja (2023) and went on to win Mr Ideal Nigeria (2024), later finishing as first runner-up at the Mister Africa International pageant.
He has also worked with several fashion and fitness brands and runs online coaching/content around fitness and modelling and that explains his confidence on camera.
Journey in the House: Key moments, relationships, conflicts, and strategy
Danboskid entered as one of the male housemates during the male reveal and immediately leaned into his entertainer fit of striking looks, playful banter and moments of vulnerability. He formed a visible connection with housemate Zita and later said he liked her and would support her in the game.
Across the first two weeks he found himself up for votes and, during the season’s first eviction show, was announced as the first housemate to leave after receiving one of the lowest vote counts.
