Here's all you need to know about BBNaija S10 housemate Danboskid

Charismatic, camera-ready and hungry for a bigger stage, Danboskid arrived in the 10/10 house promising vibes, entertainment and a clear plan to grow his brand. Here’s all you should know about him:

Full Name: Daniel Tolulope Olatunji

Nickname: Danboskid

Age: 25

Hometown: Ekiti State

Occupation: Entrepreneur, Actor, Model

Education: BSc in Statistics, Ekiti State University

Relationship status: Single

Status: Evicted (the first evicted housemate for S10)

Social Media

Instagram: @danboskid01 X (Twitter): @kingzeuspro1 TikTok: @kingzeuspro

Personal Backstory

BBN's Danboski

Before BBNaija, Daniel built a name in modelling, pageantry and fitness. He won Mr Ideal Abuja (2023) and went on to win Mr Ideal Nigeria (2024), later finishing as first runner-up at the Mister Africa International pageant.

He has also worked with several fashion and fitness brands and runs online coaching/content around fitness and modelling and that explains his confidence on camera.

Journey in the House: Key moments, relationships, conflicts, and strategy

Danboskid entered as one of the male housemates during the male reveal and immediately leaned into his entertainer fit of striking looks, playful banter and moments of vulnerability. He formed a visible connection with housemate Zita and later said he liked her and would support her in the game.

Across the first two weeks he found himself up for votes and, during the season’s first eviction show, was announced as the first housemate to leave after receiving one of the lowest vote counts.