From notorious names like Black Axe, Vikings, and Eiye, to lesser-known but equally dangerous groups, cult groups are feared for their ruthlessness, strict codes of loyalty, and brutal initiation rites.

Cultism in Nigeria has evolved from its academic roots into a dangerous web of violence, crime, and fear. What began in 1952 with the creation of the Pyrates Confraternity by Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka and six other students at the University College, Ibadan, was originally a platform for promoting anti-colonial ideals, social justice, and intellectual discourse. But over the decades, that noble vision took a dark turn.

7/7 Cult Day refers to July 7th, a symbolic and notorious date celebrated by members of some confraternities (cults) in Nigeria, particularly the Neo-Black Movement (NBM) also known as Black Axe. It is considered an annual “founders’ day” or a sacred date for rituals, commemorations, and gatherings.

For cult groups like the Neo-Black Movement, 7/7 is a day to: Remember fallen members

Reaffirm commitment to the brotherhood

Engage in initiation or cleansing rituals

Sometimes carry out retaliatory or violent acts against rival groups

Security agencies in the country often go on high alert around July 7th. This is because: Past 7/7 celebrations have been marked by violence, street fights, or killings between rival cults like Eiye, Aiye (Black Axe), Vikings, etc.

Some gangs use the day to settle scores or show dominance .

There are often reports of night gatherings, loud chanting, and even human sacrifices in extreme cases.

8 Deadliest Cult Groups In Nigeria

1. The Pyrates (Sea Dogs)

Colours: Yellow, Red & Black

This was Nigeria's first ever cult group that was founded in 1952 at the University College Ibadan by seven students, including Wole Soyinka. The Pyrates promoted human rights, social justice, and opposed elitism and tribalism. They emphasised nonconformity and unity, and their founding principles are still celebrated at annual lectures today. Despite their origin, some offshoots have distorted the model.

2. Buccaneer Confraternity (Sea Lords)

Colours: White, Black & Yellow

The sea lords were established in 1972 when Bolaji Carew and others were expelled from the Pyrates for not meeting high standards. Members call themselves Fine boys, Ban Boys, Alora, Bucketmen, Lords,etc. They mirror the pirate symbolism but generally lack the social advocacy ethos.

3. The Vikings (Norsemеn / Supreme Vikings Confraternity)

Colours: Black & Red

This group started in 1982 at the University of Port Harcourt by former Buccaneers. The Supreme Vikings Confraternity was originally called De Norsemen Club of Nigeria. Members call themselves Aro-mates, Adventurers. Though less documented, it shares pathways with other violent campus fraternities.

4. Neo‑Black Movement of Africa

Colours: Yellow & Black

This cult was created in 1977 at the University of Benin with a Pan‑Africanist, socially‑just vision, led by Nicholas Idemudia and eight others. They distanced themselves from the Pyrates’ campus elitism. The group’s original objective was to fight oppression against students in universities. Ironically, the Neo-Black produced the notorious Black Axe, a group involved in organised crime and violent campus wars.

5. Supreme Eiye Confraternity (Air Lords)

Colours: Blue & White

In 1963, some University of Ibadan students founded the Supreme Eiye Confraternity, also called Air Lords or HABA-KRIER. The symbol is a landing eagle, and members call themselves Fliers, Air Force, Airlords, etc. Over the decades, the SEC has also been linked to violent ritualistic initiations and campus atrocities.

6. Mafia Confraternity (Ciao-Sons)

Colours: Purple

The Mafia Confraternity or Ciao-Sons was formed in 1978 at the University of Ilorin in Kwara State. However, the group formally began operating in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in 1980. Members call themselves Maf or Mafians. Details about rituals remain murky, but rumours of coercion and violence persist.

7. Dedy Na Debt / Klansmen Konfraternity (KKK)

Colours: Black & White

The K.K.K. cult was started by five students at the University of Calabar, Cross River State, in 1986. Its ideals were borrowed from a cult in California, USA. Members call themselves Klasmen. So far, they have built off-campus support wings and are suspected of engaging in revenge and turf wars.

8. Maphite Confraternity / Green Circuit Association

Colours: Green

Its starting point isn’t known; nonetheless, given its activities, this cult group is viewed as one of the most dangerous confraternities in Nigeria, especially In Ambrose Ali University, Benin, Edo State, where they are linked to turf control, violent crackdowns, and criminality.