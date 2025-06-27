Tinubu met Davido, Jandor, but ignored me – ex-aide blasts president

Aliyu Audu, the former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Bola Tinubu, has expressed deep frustration over what he described as a lack of recognition and access during his nearly two-year stint in the presidency.



In a candid interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Thursday, June 27, Audu said he never had a one-on-one meeting with Tinubu throughout his service, despite being one of the president’s official spokesmen.

“I worked for the President for nearly two years. I didn’t have a sit-down with him. I’m one of his spokespersons, but he sat with Davido, who insulted him a couple of weeks before.

"Then he sat with that Jandor, who didn’t even come second in the Lagos election. It doesn’t make sense,” Audu lamented.

Presidential Meetings With Davido, Jandor Sparked Resentment

Audu’s comments follow his recent resignation from the Tinubu administration. His remarks appeared to reference the president’s recent meetings with singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and Lagos politician Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor).

Both figures had previously opposed or criticized Tinubu politically. Davido’s visit coincided with that of his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, to the president in Lagos.

Similarly, Jandor, who ran for governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Lagos election, met with Tinubu in March after defecting from the PDP.

Vows to Campaign Against Tinubu’s Reelection

Angered by the lack of acknowledgment and access, Audu declared his intention to actively oppose Tinubu’s second-term bid.

“I have nothing against who he chooses to meet with, but it is a slap in the face of those of us who gave everything and never even got an audience,” he said.