Davido gifted my girlfriend ₦10 million for supporting me - Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has revealed that Afrobeats superstar Davido recently gifted his girlfriend ₦10 million in appreciation of her support during his rise to fame.
Speaking in a recent interview with Beat 99.9FM, Odumodublvck expressed gratitude to Davido, whom he described as a brother, for recognising the role his girlfriend played in his journey to winning the coveted Next Rated award at the Headies.
Shout out to Davido; that's my brother, you know? Two days ago, he sent 10 million naira to my girlfriend. He just sent it to her for being a real nigga because she was really part of my success in winning the next rated award at the Headies. She did a whole campaign and stuff like that, she's a real nigga. I have to credit both of them.
The rapper recalled a conversation he had with Davido in 2023, when the singer predicted he would eventually win the Next Rated award ,even though Odumodublvck had only been nominated in the Rookie of the Year category at the time.
There was a time in 2023 when Davido told me that I was going to win that next rated award because he felt like I'd win it, but I was nominated for the rookie award. Thank God they didn't even nominate me that year because the next rated was really for Asake, I was never going to win that car.
There was never a time that I felt anyhow or any type of way because I'm someone who glorifies process. I like the process of going from here to there. It hasn't changed me, if anything winning has added more fire to me.