‘What about Benue? - Davido slammed over ‘Peace and love to Kenya’ post

Nigerian music star Davido is under fire on social media following a post in which he expressed solidarity with Kenya, with many Nigerians accusing him of ignoring the ongoing crisis in his own country, particularly the violence in Benue State.

On June 25, 2025, Davido tweeted, “Peace and love to Kenya,” seemingly in support of the country’s ongoing youth-led protests. But the message was swiftly met with outrage from Nigerians who called out his silence on the mass killings and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Benue and other parts of Nigeria.

Critics also highlighted the role Davido’s family plays in Nigerian politics. His uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is the current governor of Osun State, and his father, Adedeji Adeleke, is a well-known businessman and political influencer. Recall that the threesome recently paid a visit to President Tinubu during his time in Lagos State, which also brought on social media outrage.

See some reactions below:

but you didn’t tweet about the benue crisis, your own country btw. God sees all osakpolor👍🏾’“Peace and love to Kenya”

Youths like you are trying to change the system in Kenya, but you are dinning with Nigeria’s president. With your Dad and Uncle, all for the personal benefit of your family. You should be ashamed of yourself!

But you no do peace and love to Benue o! Chai who do Nigerians ???

What about benue?

What about Nigeria?

This man too mumu 💀 he was so silent about Benue massacre because of politics

One particular X user did not let up on the singer and continuously dragged him for what he perceived as Davido’s silence regarding Nigeria’s problems:

Your own country is on fire 🔥... Nigeria 🇳🇬 is experiencing one of the hardest economy crisis in history. A civil servant can't even afford bread let alone eat three square meal a day, prize of fuel is now gold and the entire country is now facing the greatest insecurity ever and across Africa.

He emphasised the severity of Nigeria’s current situation: rising fuel prices, inflation, mass unemployment, farmer killings, widespread insecurity, and the massacre of civilians in rural communities—many of which have gone unaddressed publicly by the musician.

A country where farmers are being killed in their farmlands daily, women are being raped to death, children getting kidnapped and a country where over TWO HUNDRED CITIZENS can be killed and burnt alive in their sleeps and in their various homes without any consequences till today.