CHIVIDO25: Inside the glamorous wedding of Davido and Chioma

Global music star Davido and his longtime partner Chioma Rowland tied the knot in a lavish ceremony yesterday, marking one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year. The star-studded affair, attended by family, friends, and industry heavyweights, was a blend of luxury, tradition, and heartfelt moments that lit up social media.

Their love story

Their love story goes back to the year 2013 — before Davido became the superstar he is today, during his undergraduate years at Babcock University.

There, he pursued a degree in Music while Chioma was studying Economics, and was immediately smitten by her the moment he set his eyes on her.

Ten years down the line, their love has been tested and tried, molded into fine glass by the fires of life, which we now see today.

Arrival & Pre-Wedding Vibes

Davido and Chioma touched down in Miami on August 8, 2025, arriving via a private jet adorned with floral décor and a seat labeled “MRS.”

In the days leading up to the ceremony, they dazzled in elegant pre-wedding outfits — Davido in white, and Chioma in a graceful gown with feathered accents — posing against opulent backdrops.

Dress Code & Exclusive Details

Guests were strictly instructed in the wedding invitations to adhere to a black tie and evening gown dress code with no white or cream outfits allowed, ensuring the couple remained the centre of visual attention.

The Ceremony & Touching Tributes

The couple officially exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony on August 10, 2025. The intimate affair saw the presence of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote — among other prominent guests — stepping in to celebrate the union.

In a deeply emotional gesture, Davido wore custom cufflinks featuring an image of their late son, Ifeanyi, honouring his memory on such a significant day.

Lavish Celebrations & Grand Gestures

What is an Adeleke event without grand, expensive gestures?

The event reportedly cost around $3.7 million in total, marking its status as one of the most extravagant celebrity wedding celebrations in recent times.

During the ceremony, Davido gifted Chioma a Richard Mille diamond-encrusted watch — reportedly worth over $1 million, showcasing both romance and opulence.

A fun side to the festivities included a popular wedding game played by the couple during the reception.

Wedding in Context

This was the couple’s third wedding event. The first was a private court marriage in March 2023, followed by a vibrant traditional ceremony in Lagos in June 2024. The Miami "white wedding" served as a grand, celebratory finale to their already colourful union.

Davido and Chioma on their traditional wedding[Instagram/bellanaija

Chioma’s jaw-dropping looks

Look One: Chioma stepped out of the box for her bridal robe, so much so that many believed that it was her wedding dress.

Look Two: Chioma's wedding gown was absolutely exquisite; a long, form-fitting dress made of a dazzling lace material.

Look Three: Chioma's after-party look was a stunning, sparkling blue dress.

Look four: Chioma's fourth dress was a stained-glass-inspired dress.

Governor Adeleke

The uncle of the groom and Governor of Osun State, stole the show in his blue Aso-Oke and matching cap (fila).