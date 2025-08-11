Chivido2025: Adekunle Gold, D'banj perform at Davido & Chioma's lavish Miami wedding

The highly anticipated white wedding of Nigerian superstar musician Davido and his celebrity chef partner, Chioma, was held on August 10, 2025, in Miami, Florida.

Like the traditional wedding, which attracted dignitaries from the political, economic, and social circles, the white wedding also had in attendance celebrities and Nigerian elites who joined the couple in Miami.

Among those present were his uncle, the Governor of Osun State, HE Ademola Adeleke, Africa's Richest Man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Former Senate President HE Bukola Saraki, and Abia State governor HE Alex Otti.

Celebrities present included Afrobeats stars Zlatan, Teni, Adekunle Gold, and D'banj. Others present include American Grammy-winning gospel musician Kirk Franklin, Jamaican star Shenseea, and Ghanaian hitmaker Stonebwoy.

D'banj ushered the couple into the reception with a rendition of his classic single 'Fall In Love'.

Adekunle Gold and Stonebwoy also joined Davido on stage to perform their hit collaboration to the packed hall full of well-wishers who turned up to celebrate with the couple, whose traditional wedding made headlines.

Davido and Chioma's white wedding is a high point in their relationship that has lasted over a decade.

