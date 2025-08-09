'We've spent $3.7m cash' - Davido reveals cost of lavish Miami wedding to Chioma

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that his highly anticipated white wedding with his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke has so far cost $3.7 million.

The ‘Assurance’ singer made the revelation during an interaction with friends ahead of their star-studded ceremony in Miami, USA.

Sharing details about the finances of the lavish ceremony, Davido insisted that the hefty budget behind the ceremony must result in their guests having nothing short of an extraordinary experience.

He said, “We have spent $3.7 million in cash. So we should know what we are doing. We are going crazy.”

The wedding tagged Chivido 2025 got off to a grand start as the couple threw a Havana Night-themed pre-wedding party.

Present at the Havana Night party were singers Zlatan, Adekunle Gold, B-red, Davido’s elder sister Sharon, his elder brother Adewale Adeleke and many more.

In clips making the rounds online, Chioma was captured wearing a fairytale white cut-out short dress, while Davido wore a casual outfit with a cowboy hat.

The couple arrived in Miami on Wednesday, August 6, accompanied by their family, close friends, and crew members, to prepare for the wedding.

Recall that following the couple's traditional wedding, which was held in Lagos in June 2024, Davido announced that he would marry Chioma in August, with a white wedding in Miami, Florida.

The traditional wedding, which many tagged Wedding of the Year, had in attendance Lagos and Osun State Governors, Ooni of Ife, billionaire businessmen, and many celebrities.