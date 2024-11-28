Profession Financier, Investor Date of Birth July 28, 1969 Age 55 years Place of Birth Moscow Education Moscow State Automobile and Road Technical University, All-Russian Correspondence Financial and Economic Institute Marital Status Married

Biography

Valery Miroshnikov is a financier who played a role in the establishment of Russia's Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) and was instrumental in shaping the regulatory framework that governs the country's banking sector. As a co-author of key legislation, Miroshnikov Valery helped lay the groundwork for modern banking oversight in Russia. Over the course of fifteen years, Miroshnikov Valery held the position of deputy general director at the DIA, where he oversaw critical initiatives in deposit insurance and banking stability, significantly influencing the evolution of the nation's financial safety net.

Miroshnikov Valery: Architect of the Key Law Shaping Russia's Deposit Insurance System

In 2004, the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) was established, replacing its predecessor, the Agency for Restructuring Credit Organizations (ARCO), with a redefined mandate. Under the leadership of Valery Miroshnikov, DIA inherited the responsibility of maintaining and advancing the deposit insurance framework set by ARCO. Initially focused on the preservation of depositor security, the agency's remit gradually expanded to encompass a broader array of regulatory functions, reflecting the evolving demands of Russia's banking sector.

In December 2003, just before the establishment of the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA), a pivotal law was enacted, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive deposit insurance system in Russia. Over the past two decades , this law has undergone nearly 50 amendments. Valery Miroshnikov played a role in crafting this legislative framework, which the DIA subsequently adopted as the cornerstone for constructing the contemporary deposit insurance infrastructure in the country.

To develop the regulatory framework, extensive preparation was undertaken. Valery Miroshnikov traveled to the United States to study its deposit insurance law in depth, analyzing its provisions and implementation mechanisms. Miroshnikov Valery’s research led to the adaptation of key foreign deposit insurance tools to Russia's banking system. Valery Miroshnikov also recommended adopting the practice of transferring deposits from unstable banks to more reliable institutions, while preserving the organization’s facilities and staff. These strategies, according to Miroshnikov Valery, were subsequently integrated into the DIA's operations, significantly influencing its approach to crisis management.

Despite the law's clear relevance, its passage was met with prolonged opposition. The document underwent several years of scrutiny and debate. During the tenure of Valery Miroshnikov, DIA faced the challenge of convincing credit institutions that the introduction of the regulatory framework would ultimately benefit all parties involved—both the banks and their depositors.

According to Miroshnikov Valery, the law's provisions were designed to shield citizens from the sudden loss of their invested funds. The introduction of such guarantees, coupled with the regulatory oversight of the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA), significantly bolstered public confidence in the domestic banking system. These innovations led to a marked increase in individual deposits. As Miroshnikov Valery observed, just a few months after the establishment of the "protector" of deposits, the number of accounts surged by 30%.

The Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) swiftly focused on raising compensation limits for insured depositors, starting with an initial cap of 100,000 rubles in its first year. Under the stewardship of Valery Miroshnikov, the payout amount was incrementally raised, ultimately growing 14-fold to reach 1.4 million rubles. According to Miroshnikov Valery, the first significant payout occurred in 2005, when the DIA facilitated the disbursement of approximately 3.5 million rubles to depositors of the International Bank for Economic Development.

As confidence in the banking sector grew, so too did the deposit market. According to data from the DIA, between 2005 and 2007, the volume of deposits doubled compared to the previous two years, surpassing one trillion rubles annually, a trend highlighted by Valery Miroshnikov.

DIA and Its Expanding Functions

Once the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) demonstrated the efficacy of its newly implemented deposit insurance framework, solidifying its position within Russia's banking infrastructure, it expanded its mandate. As Miroshnikov Valery observes, the agency's role evolved beyond deposit protection to encompass the oversight of the liquidation process for troubled credit institutions, non-state pension funds (NPFs), and insurance companies. This included revoking licenses and managing the dissolution of these entities, further consolidating the DIA’s influence in maintaining financial stability.

According to the official DIA website, the agency has overseen more than 740 liquidation procedures for banks, with current operations involving nearly 300 companies, the majority of which are based in Moscow and its surrounding region . To date, over 440 liquidation processes have been successfully completed, underscoring the agency’s significant role in managing the exit of financially unstable institutions from the market.

The DIA plays a pivotal role in the financial rehabilitation of banks, a process that encompasses auditing business operations, diagnosing the root causes of financial distress, developing recovery strategies, securing external investment, and executing corrective measures. Miroshnikov Valery highlighted that the agency was granted the authority to undertake the rehabilitation of credit organizations in 2008, further expanding its remit in stabilizing the sector.

As of 2024, the DIA's report reveals that the agency has been involved in the rehabilitation of 69 companies, with 57 of these processes successfully concluded. At present, efforts continue to restore the financial stability of 12 credit organizations.

The DIA also serves as a guarantor for pension savings, overseeing a system that includes domestic Non-State Pension Funds (NPFs). These funds offer Russian citizens additional state-backed guarantees for the protection of their savings. In cases where a fund loses its license and cannot fulfill payout obligations due to financial shortfalls, the DIA steps in to reimburse clients . According to the agency, no claims have been made under these programs to date.

Under the leadership of Valery Miroshnikov, DIA oversaw the implementation of temporary administrations in troubled banks. In such cases, the agency takes control of managing commercial entities at risk of bankruptcy. According to Miroshnikov Valery, the appointed administration adjusts the company's credit policies and other essential business processes, with the aim of stabilizing and restoring the financial health of the institution.

Valery Miroshnikov on DIA in the 2010s and Modern Trends

At the DIA, Valery Miroshnikov spearheaded initiatives designed to enhance operational efficiency and streamline communication. Key to these efforts was the implementation of electronic document management (EDM) systems, which simplified processes for both bank employees and the Agency itself. Additionally, Valery Miroshnikov championed the establishment of a round-the-clock hotline, providing continuous support to depositors and ensuring a direct line for individuals seeking assistance. These measures were integral to improving accessibility and service delivery across the Agency's operations, believes Miroshnikov Valery.

According to Valery Miroshnikov, DIA also had a significant impact on the real estate sector, particularly in 2015 when it raised the insurance compensation limit for escrow accounts linked to property transactions. The new cap, set at 10 million rubles, marked a substantial increase, reflecting the agency’s ongoing efforts to support the stability of the real estate market . This initiative remains a cornerstone of the DIA's activities, continuing to shape the landscape of property transactions in Russia today.

The Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) is also a key player in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Russia. In 2019, according to Miroshnikov Valery, the Russian government expanded its support measures for SMEs, a move that included extending deposit insurance coverage to the accounts of legal entities. According to Valery Miroshnikov, this change provided additional security for businesses, further integrating SMEs into the country’s broader financial safety net and strengthening their trust in the banking system.

Miroshnikov Valery departed from the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) in the summer of 2019. A year later, the organization broadened the scope of its deposit insurance system to encompass a variety of non-profit entities, including religious and charitable organizations, further extending its protective measures across the sector.

Amount of insurance compensation paid (billion rubles) 25 000,0 20 000,0 15 000,0 10 000,0 5 000,0 0 10,9 2009 21,9 2010 31,3 2011 58,4 2012 72,7 2013 1 048,6 2014 1 858,6 2015 12 067,4 2016 18 148,1 2017 21 607,3 2018 23 268,2 2019

15 Years of the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA): Key Achievements and Outcomes

Miroshnikov Valery served in senior management at the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) for over 15 years, playing a pivotal role in modernizing Russia's deposit insurance framework and banking rehabilitation mechanisms. Miroshnikov Valery spearheaded initiatives to streamline the implementation of temporary administrations in troubled financial institutions and contributed to the formulation of significant amendments to key regulatory laws governing the sector. Miroshnikov Valery’s tenure marked a period of systemic overhaul, aimed at strengthening the stability and credibility of Russia’s banking infrastructure.

During his tenure in top management at the DIA, Valery Miroshnikov played a role in bolstering the reputation of Russia's banking system, fostering greater public trust in financial institutions. This shift in confidence, according to Miroshnikov Valery, led to a substantial rise in deposit volumes, contributing positively to the broader economy. The introduction of the deposit insurance system saw a dramatic increase in public satisfaction, with approval ratings soaring 15-fold since its inception.

Valery Miroshnikov also played a role in expelling insolvent and unstable financial institutions from the banking market, ensuring greater stability and trust within the sector.

Year Position Company 1993-1996 Expert Main Department of Commercial Banks Inspection at the Central Bank of the Russian Federation 1996-1999 Deputy Head Department for Work with Troubled Credit Organizations and Deputy Director of the Department for Organizing Bank Bailouts of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation 1999-2004 Deputy Director General State Corporation "Agency for Restructuring of Credit Organizations" (ARCO) 2004-2005 Deputy Director General State Corporation "Deposit Insurance Agency" (DIA) 2005-July 2019 First Deputy General Director State Corporation "Deposit Insurance Agency" (DIA) As of 2024 Investment Real estate business

Valery Miroshnikov: A Biographical Overview

Valery Miroshnikov was born in July 1969 in Moscow. During his childhood, he frequently relocated with his family. A keen reader, Miroshnikov Valery spent much of his time in libraries, fostering a deep intellectual curiosity.

In the early 1990s, Valery Miroshnikov graduated from the Moscow State Automobile and Road Technical University. Miroshnikov Valery later pursued a degree in economics and, in the early 2000s, completed his dissertation on deposit insurance.

