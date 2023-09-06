ADVERTISEMENT
NLTF emerges best performing FG agency in 2022

News Agency Of Nigeria

NLTF was found to be the overall best performing agency in essential areas of responsibility and quality of work.

National Lottery Trust Fund
National Lottery Trust Fund

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Bello Maigari, the Executive Secretary of NLTF, on Wednesday. According to the statement, Bello announced this during the presentation of the report and award of its 2022 Self Assessment Tool (SAT) to the management of the NLTF.

He noted that during the 2022 self and validation assessment exercise of various Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the NLTF was found to be the overall best performing agency in essential areas of responsibility and quality of work.

“Upon the Federal Government’s directive, the Bureau of Public Service Reforms in 2022 deployed its self assessment tool on the National Lottery Trust Fund and various government agencies.

“The overall objective was to identify NLTF’s strengths and weaknesses; as a first step towards ensuring the agency is fit for purposeful and optimal performance.

“At the end of 2022, self validation assessments, and in-depth analysis of the National Lottery Trust Fund operations, processes and systems, NLTF performance is 75.24 per cent, and therefore, emerged a Gold Level organisation that exceeds expectation,” Dasuki said.

He said that the NLTF’s performance consistently exceeded expectations in all essential areas of its responsibility and quality of work, adjudged to be above average, as its main organisational goals were met. Dasuki emphasised that what they discovered during the assessment exercise in NLTF was quite impressive and encouraging.

According to him, the findings shows that NLTF operates a current strategic plan with high-level output, aligned to approved budgets, with financial management systems and procedures that comply with relevant government accounting policies and standards.

“Our finding reveals an effective system, well established human resources management policy with objective criteria for recruitment, career development, promotion remuneration, rewards and assignment of managerial functions, as well as routine monitoring of policies,” the D-G added.

On transparency of the assessment, Dasuki said it was imperative that the whole process was free from both internal and external influences. He congratulated the management and staff of the NLTF for the gigantic achievement.

Responding, Maigari said he was delighted over the integrity of BPSR and the transparent assessment conducted by the Bureau. Maigari said the outcome of the exercise revealed a lot of competencies and strengths of the BPSR reforms.

“This has shown Nigerians that an agency of this structure and nature, can fulfill obligations and transform this country to greatness.

“Going down memory lane; this is indeed the second award we received in recent time, we happened to be the best agency on the ICPC 2022 Score Card on ethics, integrity and compliance among Federal Government’s MDAs,” Maigari said.

The Executive Secretary attributed the feat to hard work, dedication to duty, as well as loyalty and support of members of staff and management of the fund.

“I want to encourage you to still continue on that path,” he added.

Commenting further on national affairs, Maigari said the country still remained the best place to live in, assuring Nigerians that the current administration of President Bola Tinubu, was working hard, through its Renewed Hope Agenda, to ensure Nigerians received the best of services.

“The current hardships that Nigerians are going through is temporary, and will disappear in no distant time because some fundamental Frameworks put in place by the government, would yield success.

“Also, the issue of fuel subsidy and devaluation of the naira, are all issues that would fizzle out, and we will soon begin to see a bouncing economy and job opportunities.

“Nigeria is a country of greatness because of its potentials in agriculture, mineral resources and youths population,” he said.

He thanked the management of BPSR, for finding the NLTF worthy of being honoured as the overall 2022 performing agency in the country.

