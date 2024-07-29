ADVERTISEMENT
10 banking websites Nigerians visit the most

Solomon Ekanem

With online banking options, some banks have witnessed the growth of their digital channels as the adoption of digital technology increases among their customer base.

Banking websites Nigerians visited the most in June 2024 [Zenith Bank]


Most financial institutions in Nigeria have turned to the use of digital technology as it has become a strong factor that hugely impacts the financial industry.

Over time, a good number of Nigerians have gradually moved away from the traditional banking methods to embrace the easier self-service options provided by banks which entails the use of smartphones and computers for convenience during transactions.



A recent data by Semrush has shown the financial institutions that attracted the highest number of visitors in June 2024. The websites which include commercial banks and other financial services institutions were ranked using their average number of monthly visitors.

Bank website Visits Desktop share Mobile share
1 ubagroup.com 2.36M 8.79% 207.6K
2 paystack.com 2.23M 23.7% 527.72K
3 gtbank.com 1.25M 37.17% 463.13K
4 zenithbank.com 1.17M 35.15% 412.06K
5 accessbankplc.com 1.15M 31.31% 359.38K
6 wise.com 950.25K 18.95% 180.1K
7 firstbanknigeria.com 855.36K 20.07% 171.71K
8 xe.com 817.15K 30.83% 251.92K
9 providusbank.com 713.76K 11.79% 84.13K
10 mastercard.com 400.1K 35.47% 141.91K

At the top of the chart is the United Bank for Africa (UBA) with 2.36 million visits in June 2024.

Paystack customers were the second-highest visitors with 2.23 million visits in June.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) was ranked third position with 1.25 million visitors.

A survey by BusinessDay revealed that Nigerian banks’ investment in Information Technology (IT) services increased by 159.22% in the first quarter of 2024 as seven banks spent a total of ₦73.09 billion on maintaining their IT infrastructure.

There were also resultant earnings by Nigerian banks as a total of five banks surveyed by Nairametrics also declared profits of ₦392 billion from the electronic banking business in 2023 as more Nigerians embrace cashless transactions.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

