Nigeria commended for maritime security efforts in Gulf of Guinea

Dominguez gave the commendation in a statement on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr Edward Osagie.

This commendation followed a meeting with Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Director General, Dr Dayo Mobereola, at IMO’s London headquarters.

Dominguez expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s progress in addressing security concerns in the region, in spite of pressures from the Red Sea situation.

He acknowledged the partnership between IMO and NIMASA, and welcomed Mobereola’s engagement with IMO’s technical team to address gaps identified in the 2016 audit.

“IMO is enhancing its Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS) to improve information management services for member states.”

Mobereola emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to sustaining recent safety and security achievements, leveraging local and international relationships to become a leading voice in global maritime diplomacy.

According to him, Nigeria aims to play an active role in the global maritime space, with President Bola Tinubu’s creation of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry underscoring this policy direction.

He said that a committee, constituted by Adegboyega Oyetola, was addressing concerns raised in the 2016 IMO audit report, including reviewing NIMASA’s enabling laws and implementing a corrective action plan.

The Gulf of Guinea has faced maritime security challenges, including piracy and armed robbery.