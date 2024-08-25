ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku demands FG explain Oando's accelerated AGIP/ENI deal approval

Segun Adeyemi

The former Vice President also expressed concerns over rising human rights abuses under Tinubu's administration.

Atiku Abubakar has been in the Nigerian political scene since 1989. [Getty Images]
Atiku Abubakar has been in the Nigerian political scene since 1989. [Getty Images]

According to Atiku, this move raises concerns, especially when compared to the prolonged delays faced by similar transactions such as the Shell/Renaissance deal and the Mobil/Seplat agreement.

In a pointed critique of the current administration, Atiku accused Tinubu of perpetuating a fraudulent subsidy regime, citing a recent financial statement released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

"Tinubu has been making rounds internationally, claiming to have removed petrol subsidies, yet the NNPCL admits that 7.8 trillion is owed by the government. This subsidy regime is clearly a conduit for funding the 2027 elections," Atiku stated.

Atiku further highlighted the disparity in the handling of oil sector deals, particularly the approval process of Oando's acquisition, which he claims was given undue preferential treatment.

READ ALSO: How I saved Tinubu's political career - Atiku

"Within just eight months, the Nigerian Upstream Production Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) approved the divestment of ENI/AGIP onshore assets to Oando. In contrast, the SEPLAT and Shell deals have been stalled for years," he noted.

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu [Getty Images/Facebook]
Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu [Getty Images/Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
The former Vice President also expressed concerns over rising human rights abuses under Tinubu's administration.

READ ALSO: 'We're witnessing Buhari pro-max' - Atiku lambasts Tinubu again

He pointed to several incidents where journalists and whistleblowers, such as Bristol Tamunobiefiri, have been unlawfully detained, suggesting a deliberate attempt to silence dissent.

"The dangerous trend of enforced disappearances is becoming a national embarrassment," Atiku warned, urging Tinubu to take immediate action to prevent potential international sanctions.

Atiku concluded by advising the government to address these issues seriously or risk further damaging Nigeria's reputation and ability to tackle insecurity, especially with the possibility of sanctions from Western powers due to ongoing human rights violations.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

