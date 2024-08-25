Atiku demands FG explain Oando's accelerated AGIP/ENI deal approval

According to Atiku, this move raises concerns, especially when compared to the prolonged delays faced by similar transactions such as the Shell/Renaissance deal and the Mobil/Seplat agreement.

In a pointed critique of the current administration, Atiku accused Tinubu of perpetuating a fraudulent subsidy regime, citing a recent financial statement released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

"Tinubu has been making rounds internationally, claiming to have removed petrol subsidies, yet the NNPCL admits that ₦7.8 trillion is owed by the government. This subsidy regime is clearly a conduit for funding the 2027 elections," Atiku stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atiku further highlighted the disparity in the handling of oil sector deals, particularly the approval process of Oando's acquisition, which he claims was given undue preferential treatment.

"Within just eight months, the Nigerian Upstream Production Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) approved the divestment of ENI/AGIP onshore assets to Oando. In contrast, the SEPLAT and Shell deals have been stalled for years," he noted.

Allegations of human rights abuse against Tinubu's govt

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Vice President also expressed concerns over rising human rights abuses under Tinubu's administration.

He pointed to several incidents where journalists and whistleblowers, such as Bristol Tamunobiefiri, have been unlawfully detained, suggesting a deliberate attempt to silence dissent.

"The dangerous trend of enforced disappearances is becoming a national embarrassment," Atiku warned, urging Tinubu to take immediate action to prevent potential international sanctions.