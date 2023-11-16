UI VC says higher degree-holders must brace up to tackling nation’s challenges

Adebowale stated this on Thursday, the third day of the institution’s 2023 Convocation Ceremonies in Ibadan.

“The University of Ibadan is determined to support the development of the country and the realisation of the national economic recovery and growth plan of the present administration.

”It is in line with this that those coming out of the universities with the higher degrees, especially the University of Ibadan, have the duty of using their knowledge to advance the cause of making the country better,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the university’s postgraduate education and its achievements, the Vice-Chancellor said the university through its Postgraduate College had consistently sustained its excellence in postgraduate education and research.

He said the University of Ibadan has been producing the highest number of personnel in the higher level of manpower in Nigeria, the West African sub-region, as well as the African continent.

Adebowale disclosed that this has been done through laudable avenues.

“In furtherance of this laudable objective, our Postgraduate College has, over the years, organised a series of inter-disciplinary discourses.

“This was powered by distinguished experts from the academic and business worlds within and outside Nigeria, to share experience with the University of Ibadan on the broad theme of ‘Education and National Development’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is in addition to the several workshops and seminars funded by the Postgraduate College to produce quality manpower needed to drive national development.

“This is supported by the large number of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in different disciplines that would be awarded on Friday.

“It is commendable that these achievements have been possible in spite of the dwindling resources,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Adebowale added that the Postgraduate College had also continued to be a major driving force in the desire to transform into a research-intensive and postgraduate university.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Thursday’s convocation was held for those conferred with Postgraduate Diplomas and the higher degrees of Master and Master of Philosophy (M.Phil).

ADVERTISEMENT