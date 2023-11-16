ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UI VC says higher degree-holders must brace up to tackling nation’s challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adebowale added that the Postgraduate College had also continued to be a major driving force in the desire to transform into a research-intensive and postgraduate university.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale [The Guardian]
Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale [The Guardian]

Recommended articles

Adebowale stated this on Thursday, the third day of the institution’s 2023 Convocation Ceremonies in Ibadan.

“The University of Ibadan is determined to support the development of the country and the realisation of the national economic recovery and growth plan of the present administration.

”It is in line with this that those coming out of the universities with the higher degrees, especially the University of Ibadan, have the duty of using their knowledge to advance the cause of making the country better,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the university’s postgraduate education and its achievements, the Vice-Chancellor said the university through its Postgraduate College had consistently sustained its excellence in postgraduate education and research.

He said the University of Ibadan has been producing the highest number of personnel in the higher level of manpower in Nigeria, the West African sub-region, as well as the African continent.

Adebowale disclosed that this has been done through laudable avenues.

“In furtherance of this laudable objective, our Postgraduate College has, over the years, organised a series of inter-disciplinary discourses.

“This was powered by distinguished experts from the academic and business worlds within and outside Nigeria, to share experience with the University of Ibadan on the broad theme of ‘Education and National Development’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is in addition to the several workshops and seminars funded by the Postgraduate College to produce quality manpower needed to drive national development.

“This is supported by the large number of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in different disciplines that would be awarded on Friday.

“It is commendable that these achievements have been possible in spite of the dwindling resources,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Adebowale added that the Postgraduate College had also continued to be a major driving force in the desire to transform into a research-intensive and postgraduate university.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Thursday’s convocation was held for those conferred with Postgraduate Diplomas and the higher degrees of Master and Master of Philosophy (M.Phil).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also at the event, scholarships for doctorate degrees were awarded to the best graduating Master’s students.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra remains APGA state, Tinubu won't interfere with elections – Soludo

Anambra remains APGA state, Tinubu won't interfere with elections – Soludo

Kaduna pensioners praise gov Sani over ₦3bn pension, death benefits

Kaduna pensioners praise gov Sani over ₦3bn pension, death benefits

Adeleke directs public servants to wear Adire fabric every Wednesday

Adeleke directs public servants to wear Adire fabric every Wednesday

UI VC says higher degree-holders must brace up to tackling nation’s challenges

UI VC says higher degree-holders must brace up to tackling nation’s challenges

No mass grave containing 322 bodies discovered in Anambra – Truth Commission

No mass grave containing 322 bodies discovered in Anambra – Truth Commission

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun

Benue Govt denies allegations of youths throwing stones at Governor Alia

Benue Govt denies allegations of youths throwing stones at Governor Alia

We inherited tough period, it's a matter of time, things will get better - Ribadu

We inherited tough period, it's a matter of time, things will get better - Ribadu

Road crashes in Ondo reduced by 4.6% in 9 months - FRSC

Road crashes in Ondo reduced by 4.6% in 9 months - FRSC

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]

FG to focus on alternate source of generation to improve power -Adelabu

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

Zamfara Govt accuses Matawalle of wasting over ₦1bn on abandoned hotel project

New NSCDC Commandant Jigawa, Muhammad Danjuma [Daily Post Nigeria]

New NSCDC Commandant, Danjuma assumes duty in Jigawa, charges officers on discipline