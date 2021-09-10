The Government of Senegal to host the African Union 6th Pan African Forum on Migration

It is anticipated that this Forum will stimulate vibrant dialogue and discussion among participants that will provide necessary policy and operational guidance on how to improve labor migration governance at national, regional and continental levels for socio-economic development and faster integration of the continent as per the aspirations of AU Agenda 2063.

On the 10thof September 2021, two events will be conducted on the side lines of the PAFOM. The first one will address labour migration data gaps in the previous editions of the labour migration statistics reports, for better policy development in Africa. The second side event is the African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee (AU-LMAC) Annual Meeting, where participants will strategize on ways to accomplish its work plan, given the challenges of the pandemic.

The program of the main event (i.e. PAFOM6) will include a discussion on promoting decent work in Africa through the protection of migrant workers and members of their families, which is at the centre of effective labor migration governance in the continent. It will also explore ways to ensure that African migrant workers are protected from unfair and unethical recruitment practices, guaranteed social protection, and are empowered to contribute to the host country’s socio economic development. Participants will discuss proactive prospects which are found in the Declaration on the Rights of Migrant Workers, Migrant Welfare programme, and Bilateral Labour Agreement.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the PAFOM forum will be a hybrid meeting, with some participants attending through a dedicated online platform, while others will attend in person, as per the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines that will be provided by the host country.

The meeting will be led by the PAFOM Chair (Senegal) and will be organized into different sessions, based on the themes as indicated in the program @ https://bit.ly/2X274mZ .