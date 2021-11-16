Standard Chartered appoints Bongiwe Gangeni to lead Consumer, Private and Business Banking for Africa, Middle East, Europe region

Prior to joining the banking sector, Bongiwe was a consultant with Accenture, and also practised as a pharmacist. She holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from Wits Business School, a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science and has completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

Judy Hsu, CEO, CPBB, said: “Our franchise in Africa and the Middle East gives us tremendous opportunities to deliver financial services to the mass retail and SME segments as we drive financial inclusion and lift participation in the region. It is also a great platform for us to serve the growing number of affluent clients in our footprint and deliver best-in-class wealth solutions and advisory. This is an exciting time for Standard Chartered and Bongiwe’s deep understanding of the region will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and accelerate our digital transformation. I look forward to welcoming Bongiwe to Standard Chartered.”

Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO, Africa & Middle East, said: “Our consumer, private, and business banking arms are among the Bank’s most crucial avenues across Africa and the Middle East and ones that we continue to invest in to better service our robust clientele in the region. Bongiwe’s appointment will be pertinent in our ability to provide further excellence in these areas and strengthen relationships with existing and potential clients. I am confident that Bongiwe’s expertise and knowledge will prove vital to the Bank’s growth in the region and I look forward to welcoming her to the AME regional management team.”

