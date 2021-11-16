RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Standard Chartered appoints Bongiwe Gangeni to lead Consumer, Private and Business Banking for Africa, Middle East, Europe region

Authors:

APO Importer

Standard Chartered (www.SC.com) has appointed Bongiwe Gangeni as Head, Consumer, Private & Business Banking (CPBB), Africa & Middle East, and Europe (AME/E), subject to regulatory approval. Bongiwe will be based in Dubai when she joins the Bank in March 2022.

Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered

Bongiwe is joining Standard Chartered from Absa, where she spent the last 14 years, most recently as a member of the Group Executive Committee, with the dual roles of Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Retail and Business Banking, and Head of Relationship Banking. Bongiwe’s successful career at Absa comprises roles across businesses including the SME segment, micro-enterprise finance, commercial cards, inclusive banking, private banking and wealth management.

Recommended articles

Prior to joining the banking sector, Bongiwe was a consultant with Accenture, and also practised as a pharmacist. She holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from Wits Business School, a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science and has completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

Judy Hsu, CEO, CPBB, said: “Our franchise in Africa and the Middle East gives us tremendous opportunities to deliver financial services to the mass retail and SME segments as we drive financial inclusion and lift participation in the region. It is also a great platform for us to serve the growing number of affluent clients in our footprint and deliver best-in-class wealth solutions and advisory. This is an exciting time for Standard Chartered and Bongiwe’s deep understanding of the region will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and accelerate our digital transformation. I look forward to welcoming Bongiwe to Standard Chartered.”

Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO, Africa & Middle East, said: “Our consumer, private, and business banking arms are among the Bank’s most crucial avenues across Africa and the Middle East and ones that we continue to invest in to better service our robust clientele in the region. Bongiwe’s appointment will be pertinent in our ability to provide further excellence in these areas and strengthen relationships with existing and potential clients. I am confident that Bongiwe’s expertise and knowledge will prove vital to the Bank’s growth in the region and I look forward to welcoming her to the AME regional management team.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Standard Chartered.

For further information please contact: Valerie Tay Private Banking & Wealth Management Communications +65 69812051Valerie.Tay@sc.com

Wasim Benkhadra Head, Communications, Africa & Middle East +97156 5080106Wasim.Benkhadra@sc.com

About Standard Chartered: We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets, and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights (https://bit.ly/3FlQUFT) at SC.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter (https://bit.ly/3cgMRhz), LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/3ovoq5P) and Facebook (https://bit.ly/30qGEx4).

Media files

Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

Tonto Dikeh clears air after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's close friend

Tonto Dikeh clears air after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's close friend

Dear men, here are the best sex tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Dear men, here are the best sex tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

Motivational speaker born without hands & knees marries boyfriend who loves her madly (photos)

Motivational speaker born without hands & knees marries boyfriend who loves her madly (photos)

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

Ghanaian banker cries as newlywedded wife insists he must lick her armpit: I can’t do it again!

Ghanaian banker cries as newlywedded wife insists he must lick her armpit: "I can’t do it again!"

Are you in a celibate relationship if you're having oral sex?

Are you in a celibate relationship if you're having oral sex?

Trending

Digital revolution will innovate the entire hotel industry

Barrows Hotel Enterprises

Standard Chartered takes a stance on menopause in the workplace to further strengthen Bank's inclusive culture

Standard Chartered

The Best FIFA Football Awards(TM) 2021 to be held on 17 January

FIFA

Africa Oil Week includes key discussions to drive positive change to its energy sector amid huge representation from the African market

Africa Oil Week