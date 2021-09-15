Shoot further and capture wider, with Canon's new RF lenses

New focal lengths for aspiring photographers and content creators

These new lenses benefit from the EOS R System’s wide diameter mount and short flange distance - creating high quality lenses with new focal lengths and a compact size. The RF 16mm F2.8 STM and RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM achieve impressive optical performance at a price that makes them accessible for all levels of photographer. The RF 16mm F2.8 STM is a prime lens tailored to content creators, giving them a full frame ultra-wide-angle lens to take their content to the next level. The RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM gives amateur photographers the ability to capture similar photos to professionals, thanks to the incredible zoom of 400mm. Both employ Canon’s advanced optical technology, including Super Spectra Coating to reduce ghosting and flare that results in crisp, detailed images. These models also use a single aspherical lens to achieve high image quality and reduce the presence of aberrations that might distort an image, without the need for multiple lens elements that add bulk.

The RF 16mm F2.8 STM: See the wider picture

Offering a wide angle and aperture, the RF 16mm F2.8 STM is a versatile lens that is well suited to vlogging as well as a number of genres of photography, such as group photos, environmental portraits and architecture. The first ultra-wide angle prime lens in the EOS R System, the RF 16mm F2.8 STM offers a 16mm focal length which produces an extra-wide field of view and exaggerated sense of depth. With a wide aperture of f/2.8 this lens is great when shooting in low light such as astrophotography and for high shutter speed photography . For vloggers, these features enable them to capture higher quality footage in low light and create a shallow depth of field even at wide angles, so that subjects pop against a softened background. As a lightweight prime lens, it’s a fantastic companion for vlogging on the go. When looking for a narrower angle when shooting video, users can pair the RF 16mm F2.8 STM with EOS R cameras to shoot in APS-C crop mode to effectively turn the lens into a 25.6mm lens. Employing Canon’s STM focusing motor, the RF 16mm F2.8 STM allows for smooth, near silent focusing during video recording. Offering a minimum focusing distance of 0.13m, photographers and content creators alike can capture sharp images even when shooting from close range

The RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM: Get closer to the action

Designed for budding sports and wildlife photographers, this telephoto zoom offers a flexible focal range of 100 – 400mm, great for capturing distant subjects. When stood on the side-lines of a football game, for example, the RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM gives photographers the same incredible reach as professional telephoto lenses so that they can capture the action and emotion of players throughout. Alongside the telephoto performance, the RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM has a minimum focusing distance of 0.88m [1]and maximum magnification of 0.41x [2], so that photographers can capture all the details of a subject at closer range. The RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM achieves 5.5 stops of in-lens optical image stabilisation, which increases to 6 stops when coordinated control is used with cameras featuring In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS). Designed for speed and precision, the RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM is equipped with a Nano USM focus motor for smooth, fast focus and with the lens control ring, gives users enhanced control over AV, Tv, exposure and ISO settings. The bright viewfinder and extended ISO capabilities of EOS R camera bodies combined with Dual Pixel CMOS AF enables photographers to utilise a lens that breaks traditional conventions of size, weight, and focal range to capture images with convenience.

Create a compact, yet versatile kit bag

With both these new lenses, photography and video enthusiasts can build a lightweight kit bag that unlocks a number of possibilities. The new RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM and RF 16mm F2.8 STM, offer versatile focal lengths, suited for a wide range of genres. The RF 16mm F2.8 STM is a featherweight lens at only 165g – great for vloggers wanting to shoot footage on the go or landscape photographers wanting a portable, yet powerful wide-angle lens. Weighing just 635g, the RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM is a lens which achieves an exceptional telephoto focal length without added bulk. An invaluable tool for any nature enthusiast, it’s portable enough to carry around on long walks looking for wildlife to capture.

Also launching today is the EOS R3 , a must-have for professional sports and news photographers. For more information, please visit the website: https://bit.ly/2XpDSqs

Key features RF 16mm F2.8 STM:

Ultra wide-angle prime lens with 16mm focal length

Wide, bright F2.8 aperture

Smooth quiet STM focusing motor

Weighs only 165g

0.13m minimum focusing distance 0.13m

Maximum magnification of 0.26x

Key features RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM:

Flexible 100-400mm focal range

Weighing only 635g, its lighter than lenses with similar specifications

0.88m minimum focusing distance at 200mm

Nano USM focus motor for smooth, fast focus

5.5 stops Optical Image Stabilizer/ compatible with In Body Image Stabilizer (IBIS)

[1] The minimum focal distance is achieved at a 200mm focal range.

[2] The maximum magnification is achieved at a 400mm focal range

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media enquiries, please contact Canon Central and North Africa Mai Youssef e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency Rania ElRafie e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://bit.ly/3hAvuvg) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com

Media files