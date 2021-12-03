RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Minister Thoko Didiza welcomes opening of 100% black-owned winery by children of farm labourers

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza (MP), welcomes the opening of a 100% black-owned winery by the children of farm labourer.

Klein Goederust is the first and only 100% black-owned wine farm in Franschhoek. The 116-year-old Klein Goederust farm was solely acquired from the savings of many years by the son of a farm labourer.

“The opening of wine tasting room and restaurant at Klein Goederust farm tomorrow is testimony to government’s efforts of ensuring equitable access and participation of black people in the wine value chain and the wine industry,” said Minister Didiza.

The owner and Chief Executive Officer of the 10-hectare Klein Goederust farm, Mr Paul Siguqa, acquired the farm in 2019 in a dilapidated state and in the last three years he focused on land and soil analysis, correction and planting of new vines with the help of government. He also renovated historic buildings on the farm.

“I want to change the narrative that children of farm labourers are condemned to life of working on white-owned farms and can never really own part of this industry,” said Mr Siguqa.

The minister also emphasised that the opening of Klein Goedrust will contribute positively to the wine and tourism industry of Franschhoek, and the province of the Western Cape. The government assisted Mr Siguqa with a tractor and an irrigation system.

The neighbouring farms and Franschhoek Tourism have warmly welcomed the opening of Klein Goedrust and have shown support, and the owners of the neighbouring La Motte Wines have offered to mentor Mr Siguqa.

The Klein Goedrust wine tasting room and restaurant will official open its doors tomorrow 3 December 2021.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development: Republic of South Africa.

