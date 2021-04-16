RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (14 April 2021)

New cases: 19 Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,891 Active cases: 948 Total recovered: 31,675 (78 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 20 (2 new) New discharges from treatment units: 0 Total tests conducted: 225,576 (617 new) Total deaths: 1,134 (1 new) Total vaccinated to date: 240,744 (11,524 new)

