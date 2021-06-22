RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily info update (21 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total daily tests: 476 New confirmed cases: 18 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,831 Active cases: 115 Recoveries: 18,039 (22 new) Currently admitted: 17 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 677 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC Chairman Bawa says Tinubu is under investigation

‘He says he’s charging his manhood’ – Horny wife cries as husband starves her of sex for 4 years

Mercy Aigbe and her estranged husband Lanre Gentry drag each other on Instagram over Father's Day post

#BuhariMustGo protesters just blocked the airport road in Abuja

Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband calls her a prostitute as they continue to drag each other on IG

BBNaija's Nina says those criticising her decision to go under the knife are broke and depressed

Police inspector goes crazy, shoots 5 to death, injures 4 in Enugu

100-year-old man full of joy as he finally finds the love of his life (video)

Wizkid took his friends to dinner and spent N3.6M