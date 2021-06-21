BTE Renewables rebrands with a focus on the future

Strategic business positioning sessions galvanised our intentions and facilitated the alignment of the leadership team around our mission. This is to responsibly deliver renewable energy to the people of Africa, with an ambitious vision to play a significant part in the realisation of Africa’s potential, which is now aligned and reflected in our new brand and name.

The new BTE Renewables logo, has a customised contemporary font complimented by the introduction of three colours inspired by the African horizon, sun and nature – Horizon Blue, African Sun Glow and Teal Nature. Sun, environment and wind icons complete our new logo.

A completely refreshed livery, to be found on our new website www.BTERenewables.com and marketing collateral supports our efforts to be recognized as the leading provider of renewable energy in Africa. BTE Renewables – unlocking potential.

Media Contact: Tina Meier 083 324 5553 tina@tmcommunications.co.za