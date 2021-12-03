RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

African Union to observe the 4th December 2021 Presidential Election in the Republic of The Gambia

The African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) is in the Republic of The Gambia to observe the 4th December 2021 Presidential Election at the request of the Government of the Republic of The Gambia. The AUEOM comprises nine (9) long-term observers (LTOs) and 60 short-term observers (STOs) from 30 Member States. The AUEOM is led by H.E. Kgalema Motlanthe, former President of the Republic of South Africa.

The AUEOM’s mandate is derived from the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (2007), the AU/OAU Declaration on Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa (2002), and the Guidelines for African Union Electoral Observation and Monitoring Missions (2002), and other international and regional electoral instruments as well as the legal framework for elections in the Republic of The Gambia.

It would be recalled that the AU had deployed LTOs to the Republic of The Gambia since 20th October, who were joined by STOs on 22nd November 2021. They will undergo a three-day briefing and orientation on the political context and the state of preparedness for the presidential election. The AUEOM is observing the pre-election activities which include the political environment, electoral legal framework, the transparency of the electoral process, the campaign environment, freedom of the media, and respect for popular participation. 

On 6th December 2021, the AUEOM will release a statement of its preliminary findings and assessment of the election during a press conference in Banjul. A final report will be released within a month, following the official announcement of the election results.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

