Home > News > World >

Wildfires :  Forest fires contributed to record global tree cover loss

Wildfires Forest fires contributed to record global tree cover loss

A sharp increase in forest fires stoked record losses in global forest cover equivalent to the area of New Zealand in 2016, a Global Forest Watch report said Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A firefighter observes the flames while trying to extinguish a fire in Cabanoes near Louzan as wildfires rage in Portugal in October 2017 play

A firefighter observes the flames while trying to extinguish a fire in Cabanoes near Louzan as wildfires rage in Portugal in October 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A sharp increase in forest fires stoked record losses in global forest cover equivalent to the area of New Zealand in 2016, a Global Forest Watch report said Monday.

The alarming pace of destruction -- 51 percent higher than the prior year with a loss of 73.4 million acres (29.7 million hectares), according to data from the University of Maryland -- was partially due to climate change that has increased the risks and intensity of wildfires by triggering temperature rise and drought in some places, the monitor said.

The 2015-2016 weather phenomenon El Nino, one of the strongest on record, also played a role, having created particularly dry conditions in the tropics.

Many of those tropical areas are not naturally prone to catching fire -- but vulnerability increased due to poor management and was exacerbated by El Nino.

Deadly blazes in Brazil and Indonesia were among those contributing to the loss. This year, deadly blazes have again devastated regions of Portugal as well as California.

Brazil's Amazon region lost 9.1 million acres of tree cover -- more than three times that of 2015.

And Portugal saw some four percent of its forests go up in smoke in 2016, the highest proportion of any other country.

Nearly half of all forests burned in the European Union in 2016 were in Portugal, where fire-prone eucalyptus and pine plantations along with poor soil encouraged the deadly flames.

The country is set to break the record for destroyed forests in 2017, with recent disasters killing dozens of people.

Early 2016 saw one of the largest fires ever recorded in Central Africa, destroying 37,000 acres of forest in the Republic of Congo.

Last year's Fort McMurray fire in Canada ravaged more than 1.5 million acres, causing $8.8 billion in damage.

Deforestation resulting from agriculture, logging and mining also contributed to the losses.

The report urged improving fire and forest management, including early warning systems, fire bans during dry seasons and more augmented investment in forest protection and restoration.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President tells Paris, Berlin to 'keep making money' via...bullet
2 In Gaza Newly-born conjoined twins in dangerbullet
3 In Tokyo Einstein's theory of happy living emerges in notebullet

Related Articles

In Corsica Wildfire ravages 2,000 hectares of forest
In Portugal Forest fires death toll rises to 43
Disaster Why are Portugal's wildfires so deadly?
In Portugal Forest fires death toll rises to 44
Ireland Country closes schools as major storm approaches
In Spain Two dead wildfires
In Portugal 'Hurricane of flames' ravages a Portuguese village
In Spain, Portugal Six killed in wildfires fanned by hurricane
In California Fire toll rises to 40
In California Cadaver dogs join grim search for bodies as fires rage

World

Opposing the labour agreement among the 28 labour ministers were Poland, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania, while Britain, Ireland and Croatia abstained
European Union EU reaches compromise on low-cost eastern labour
General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the Pentagon plans a full investigation into the October 4 ambush in Niger.
United States US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attack
Heavily damaged buildings in Raqa, Syria, after a Kurdish-led force expelled Islamic State (IS) group fighters from their de facto capital
Islamic State Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter IS
The front pages of the Spanish satirical newspapers "ElJueves" (l) and "Mongolia" depicting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Spain Country finds humour in Catalan separatist crisis