Home > News > World >

United States :  'Progress' between US and Turkey on visa crisis - State Dept

United States 'Progress' between US and Turkey on visa crisis - State Dept

US and Turkey made "substantial progress" during talks to resolve an ongoing visa row, but Washington continues to protest over the arrests of Turkish employees from its diplomatic missions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A man is seen walking by the US embassy in Ankara play

A man is seen walking by the US embassy in Ankara

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United States and Turkey made "substantial progress" during talks to resolve an ongoing visa row, but Washington continues to protest over the arrests of Turkish employees from its diplomatic missions, the State Department said Thursday.

An American delegation that traveled to Turkey and was led by senior State Department official Jonathan Cohen "made substantial progress," spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters in Washington.

Nauert added the United States "will remain engaged" in order to "address the relevant issues with a view to restore a normal visa procedures swiftly."

Already-strained relations between the NATO allies deteriorated further early this month after a court formally charged an Istanbul mission staffer with espionage and seeking to overthrow the Turkish government.

In reaction to the employee's arrest, the US ambassador October 8 announced the suspension of all visa services in Turkey, except immigrant visas. Ankara responded with similar measures.

According to Washington, two of its Turkish diplomatic mission staff were arrested this year, while a third was summoned by prosecutors.

"The government of Turkey has still not provided us the evidence," Nauert said Tuesday, referring to the accusations of "terrorist-tied activity" against the employees.

"If they have evidence, by all means do provide it," she added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in votebullet
2 In Mexico Earthquake hits rich and poor alike, but tragedies differbullet
3 North Korea Country's nuclear test site may be a 'Tired Mountain'bullet

Related Articles

United States US-Canadian family were held in Pakistan - CIA chief
Trump White House chief cites son's loss in emotive defense
Antonio Guterres UN chief to meet Trump on Friday
In South Sudan Forces 'assaulted' UN commander
'Bigotry Seems Emboldened' George W. Bush slams Trump-era politics
Putin President threatens retaliation if RT channel is targeted by US
CIA Chief North Korea close to nuke that could hit US
In Venezuela Citizens voting with their feet before Sunday's poll
In US Congress may hold key to Iran deal future
France's Macron 'considers' trip to Iran after Rouhani invite

World

Jacinda Ardern, 37, took over the Labour leadership less than three months ago and is now set to become New Zealand's youngest leader since 1856
Jacinda Ardern New Zealand Prime Minister-elect confident coalition won't fray
A Columbian court ruled that the gift of more than 120 indigenous artifacts to the Spanish royal family violated the constitution, and ordered the government to recover them
In Colombia Court orders return of treasure gifted to Spain in 19th century
Freed Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle and one of his children walk outside the Boyle's family home in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada, on October 14, 2017.
United States US-Canadian family were held in Pakistan - CIA chief
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves for the weekly Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons, from Downing Street in central London on October 18, 2017
May PM vows to make it easy for EU citizens to stay in UK