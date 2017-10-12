Home > News > World >

United Nations :  UN Security Council to hear Kofi Annan brief on Myanmar

United Nations UN Security Council to hear Kofi Annan brief on Myanmar

The Security Council will on Friday hold an informal meeting on Myanmar to hear former UN chief Kofi Annan provide details of a report on the plight of Rohingya Muslims, diplomats said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In late August 2017, former UN chief Kofi Annan presented the final report of an advisory commission on Rakhine state that he chaired at the request of Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi play

In late August 2017, former UN chief Kofi Annan presented the final report of an advisory commission on Rakhine state that he chaired at the request of Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Security Council will on Friday hold an informal meeting on Myanmar to hear former UN chief Kofi Annan provide details of a report on the plight of Rohingya Muslims, diplomats said.

The UN's top political affairs official, Jeffrey Feltman, will travel to Myanmar on Friday for four days of talks on the crisis.

More than 500,000 people, mostly Rohingyas, have since late August fled an army campaign in Myanmar's Rakhine state that the United Nations has denounced as ethnic cleansing.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to the military campaign, access for aid groups to reach the burned-out villages in Rakhine state and measures to allow the safe return of the Rohyinga.

"Mr. Feltman will be holding consultations with Myanmar to address these urgent issues," said a UN official.

In late August, Annan presented the final report of an advisory commission on Rakhine state that he chaired at the request of Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The report called for urgent action by Myanmar's authorities to address the plight of the Rohingya, who are stateless and have long faced discrimination in the Buddhist-majority nation.

France and Britain requested the meeting with Annan as the council weighs its next steps to confront the crisis over the mass exodus of the Rohingya, who have crossed into Bangladesh.

A report by the UN human rights office in Geneva said Wednesday that the military operations were aimed at permanently expelling the Muslim minority from Rakhine state.

Britain has been working on a draft Security Council resolution that would call for the return of the Rohingyas, but negotiations with China, a supporter of Myanmar's former ruling junta, have been slow, diplomats said.

At the closed-door meeting on Friday, all council members are invited to attend along with a few regional countries and regional organizations, diplomats said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Niger, Chad France to open asylum centresbullet
2 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
3 Eminem Rapper lashes out at trump with freestyle rap videobullet

Related Articles

United Nations UN investigators to visit Syria air base in gas attack probe
In Central Africa New rape claims against UN peacekeepers
In Kosovo President seeks Albanian help to sidestep EU visa demand
In Iran Europe scrambles to save the nuclear deal
Eminem Rapper lashes out at trump with freestyle rap video
In Iraq Court orders arrest of Kurd independence vote organisers
Myanmar Army in 'systematic' bid to drive Rohingya from country
Shinzo Abe Poll shows Tokyo governor Koike's party threat to Japanese Prime Minister
Donald Trump Macron trumps Trump with 'Make Climate Great Again' campaign
UN Council to send war crimes investigators to Yemen

World

The United States in April launched a missile attack on Shayrat after concluding that Syrian aircraft, loaded with sarin gas, had departed from that airfield to attack Khan Sheikhun
United Nations UN investigators to visit Syria air base in gas attack probe
US President Donald Trump (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC
United States Canada threatens to scrap arms buy from US as trade talks get off to rough start
Imtiaz Cajee, the nephew of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, holds a portrait of his uncle at his home in Pretoria. Details of Timol's death in custody in 1971 have revived traumatic memories of the apartheid era
In South Africa Court to rule on activist's death 46 years on
Liberians wait outside a polling station to vote in Monrovia
In Liberia Results delayed in presidential election