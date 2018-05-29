Home > News > World >

Turkey hits back at Macron over 'dictator' magazine cover

Emmanuel Macron Turkey hits back at French President over 'dictator' magazine cover

Turkey on Tuesday angrily hit back at French President Emmanuel Macron over his backing to the right of freedom of expression for a weekly magazine that called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "The dictator".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is aiming to further tighten his grip on the country with the June 24 elections play

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is aiming to further tighten his grip on the country with the June 24 elections

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkey on Tuesday angrily hit back at French President Emmanuel Macron over his backing to the right of freedom of expression for a weekly magazine that called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "The dictator".

In a tweet, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also appeared to back pro-Erdogan activists in France who tried to tear down images of the front cover story on newsstands.

"Democracy is not just limited to accepting insults, curses and lies by one side but also taking into account the point of view and sensitivities of the other," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter in reply to a tweet by Macron.

"What goes beyond that is hypocrisy. And it's in response to that that the Turkish community in France has expressed its civilian and democratic reaction," he added.

A group of pro-Erdogan activists targeted several newsstands in the southern French city of Avignon last weekend, attempting to remove and cover up advertisements for Le Point, the magazine said.

Another poster of the front cover -- a portrait of Erdogan with the headline "The Dictator. How far will Erdogan go?" -- was also targeted by the activists.

Macron had written on Twitter that the actions of the pro-Erdogan supporters were "totally unacceptable" and such posters could not be removed just because they displeased "the enemies of liberty".

"You cannot put a price on freedom of the press, without it, it's dictatorship," he said.

The left-leaning weekly, one of France's most popular news magazines, published an investigation into the Turkish strongman in its latest edition which also included an editorial asking: "Is Erdogan a new Hitler?".

The controversy comes as Erdogan eyes full powers of an executive presidency in June 24 elections to further tighten his grip on the country which he has ruled since 2003 first as prime minister and then head of state.

This is not the first time that Ankara has expressed outrage over a magazine cover in Europe -- in September 2016 Turkey slammed a special edition of German news magazine Der Spiegel that also described Erdogan as a dictator and had the headline "a country loses its freedom".

Ties between Ankara and Paris started the year warmly with a visit by Erdogan to France for a bilateral summit with Macron but have chilled in recent months over disputes on Syria and the Kurds.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Michel Temer Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth daybullet
2 In Iran Speculation mounts over US push for regime changebullet
3 In Mexico Cartel leader's wife captured: media reportsbullet

Related Articles

Democracy Day 2018 10 Things that would have happened if Military never handed over power
Football Kremlin says Abramovich 'has right' to Israeli citizenship
Football Germany coaching staff rallies behind hapless Karius
Football The kids are alright as Weah nets in USA romp
Football International return for Neuer in Austria friendly
Football 'Doubt and anguish': Japan coach Nishino in Russia headache
In India Storms kill at least 47 as temperatures mount
Travel Guide The world's 5 hardest countries to visit
In Italy Financial markets plunge on political turmoil

World

US artist Jeff Koons is pictured in New York in 2012 with one of his previous artwork installations of flowers, called "Tulips"
Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris attacks
Alicia Pucheta is from the conservative Colorado Party, which has been in power for decades
Paraguay Country to have its first woman president
French President Emmanuel Macron met 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama from Mali at the Elysee Palace in Paris on May 28
Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant pride and envy
Ireland introduced a constitutional ban on abortion in 1983 with abortion only allowed if a mother's life is in danger
Simon Harris Ireland to draft abortion law within weeks