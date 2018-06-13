Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

People smugglers make billions: UN report

United Nations People smugglers make billions: Report

People smugglers made billions on the backs of some 2.5 million desperate migrants in 2016, the UN said in a report Wednesday as the plight of refugees worldwide continues to top the headlines.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Migrants are seen walking in northern France in 2017, the y ear after the UN says people-smuggling rings earned some $7 billion -- an amount equal to US and EU humanitarian aid that year play

Migrants are seen walking in northern France in 2017, the y ear after the UN says people-smuggling rings earned some $7 billion -- an amount equal to US and EU humanitarian aid that year

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

People smugglers made billions on the backs of some 2.5 million desperate migrants in 2016, the UN said in a report Wednesday as the plight of refugees worldwide continues to top the headlines.

The report, issued by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, said people-smuggling rings earned some $7.0 billion (7.0 billion euros) in 2016 -- an amount, it noted, equal to US and EU humanitarian aid that year.

The figures are the latest available covering 30 major migrant routes in Africa, Europe, North America and Asia but they quite likely understate the extent of the problem, according to the report.

The real tragedy remains the plight of human beings fleeing war and poverty so desperate that they put their trust in smuggling gangs who have little regard for their safety, with thousands of migrants dying each year.

"This transnational crime preys on the most vulnerable of the vulnerable," said Jean-Luc Lemahieu, UNODC Director of Policy Analysis and Public Affairs in a statement.

"It's a global crime that requires global action, including improved regional and international cooperation and national criminal justice responses."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
2 Kim Jong Un North Korea leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyangbullet
3 Indo-Pacific region France challenges Beijing in South East China Seabullet

Related Articles

Football FIFA to choose North America or Morocco for 2026 World Cup
Football Split on geopolitics, North America unites with winning World Cup bid
In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row
In Yemen UN still in talks on port, envoy urges restraint
Football FIFA eyes big crowds, bigger profits at 2026 World Cup
Football World Cup 2026 to crown decades of growth in North America
Football US, Mexico and Canada win race to host 2026 World Cup
Politics From Chief of Staff to Chief Justice, women hold key position in my husband’s government - Ghana’s First Lady
Football Infantino says FIFA was 'clinically dead' when he took over

World

This handout picture from Medecins Sans Frontiers shows rescued migrants onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the French NGO's ship Aquarius
Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected ship
In this file photo taken on January 27, 2018, workers unload wheat assistance provided by UNICEF from a cargo ship in the Red Sea port of Hodeida, a key entry point for United Nations aid to war-torn Yemen
In Yemen UN still in talks on port, envoy urges restraint
This handout picture from French NGO Doctors Without Borders(MSF)/SOS Mediterranee shows rescued migrants and MSF personnel onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the ship Aquarius.
In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row
Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (R) and Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio pictured during the swearing-in ceremony for the new government at Quirinale Palace in Rome on June 1, 2018
Giovanni Tria Italy economy minister cancels Paris meeting over migrant spat