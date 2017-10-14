Home > News > World >

In Nigeria :  Italian priest kidnapped in Benin city: Vatican

In Nigeria Italian priest kidnapped in Benin city: Vatican

An Italian priest has been kidnapped by gunmen in southern Nigeria, church officials in both countries have said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Vatican said Pope Francis had been informed about the Italian priest's abduction and was praying for him play

The Vatican said Pope Francis had been informed about the Italian priest's abduction and was praying for him

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Italian priest has been kidnapped by gunmen in southern Nigeria, church officials in both countries have said.

Maurizio Pallu was snatched on Thursday in broad daylight by armed men just outside of Benin City, Italian media reports said.

"Pope Francis has been informed about the Italian priest Maurizio Pallu kidnapped in Nigeria and he is praying for him," chief Vatican spokesman Greg Burke wrote on Twitter on Friday evening.

Vatican Radio said the 63-year-old priest, who had been stationed in Nigeria for three years, was travelling with a group of four other people when they were attacked and robbed by armed men who took Pallu but let the others go.

The news was confirmed from Nigeria by Abuja Archbishop John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan who told TV2000, an Italian Catholic TV channel, that "the security forces are doing everything possible to find him."

"For the moment, we don't have any good news but we are confident and will continue to hope that Father Maurizio will be freed," he added.

In Rome, the foreign ministry confirmed it was looking into the disappearance of an Italian national in southern Nigeria without giving his name or any other details.

Benin City, which lies about 300 kilometres (180 miles) east of Lagos, is the capital of Edo State in southern Nigeria where kidnapping for ransom is a regular occurrence.

Criminal gangs often target high-profile individuals or foreigners with victims usually released after a few days once payment is made.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 Spain Country wins backing in Catalonia crisisbullet
3 Oliver Stone Weinstein being 'condemned by vigilantes'bullet

Related Articles

Carlos Nuzman Rio 2016 Olympic committee chief resigns after arrest
Haiti Country looks to Benin for guidance on voodoo crimes
Gay Marriage Anglican Church penalises Scottish arm for allowing same-sex union
Boko Haram Nigerians united to defeat terrorist group
Las Vegas Shooting Nigeria condoles with U.S. Govt. over Oct. 1 massacre
In Cameroon City deserted ahead of 'independence' declaration
Boko Haram Suspects trials to be held behind closed doors
Boko Haram UN warning over school closures in NE Nigeria
Cameroon Country accused over Nigerian Boko Haram refugees
2018 Winter Olympics France 'to stay home' if no Korea security guarantee

World

An image of Joshua Boyle and his wife Caitlan Coleman with their children during their time in captivity
In Canada Freed hostage says Taliban murdered his baby, raped wife
US President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran deal from the Diplomatic Reception room of the White House
Donald Trump US president puts America first, but more and more alone
In Ivory Coast Cargo plane crashes into sea in heavy rain
Much of Syria's Raqa has been reduced to ruins by heavy bombardment that has rendered whole streets unrecognisable
In Syria 100 IS fighters surrender in Raqa in 24 hours: US-led coalition