In London Man arrested, people injured in crash: police

Police arrested a man near London's Natural History Museum on Saturday after a vehicle apparently drove into pedestrians, injuring a number of people.

Police officers man a cordon close to the scene following an incident near the Natural History Museum in the South Kensington district of London on October 7, 2017 play

Police officers man a cordon close to the scene following an incident near the Natural History Museum in the South Kensington district of London on October 7, 2017

(AFP)
Crowds in the busy tourist spot in South Kensington, which is also home to the Victoria & Albert Museum and the Science Museum, fled screaming in panic, an AFP reporter said.

Armed police were at the scene, and a video posted on Twitter showed a man being held down on the road next to a black car that appeared to have crashed.

Security is high in Britain after five terror attacks in six months -- four of them in London and one in Manchester -- with the bloodshed claiming 35 lives.

London's Metropolitan Police said they were called to the scene at 2:21 pm (1321 GMT) after reports of a collision.

"It is believed that a number of pedestrians have been injured. A man (no further details) has been arrested at the scene," the police said in a statement.

"Enquiries to establish the circumstances and motive are under way."

A spokesman for the museum told AFP: "I can confirm that there has been a vehicle collision with pedestrians on our Exhibition Road entrance."

One witness, who gave his name only as Leonard, told AFP: "I was near South Ken station and there were many police.

"Suddenly a police woman officer shouted at the crowd to run, and everybody flew in panic, many people screaming."

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

