Home > News > World >

Donald Trump :  US president's campaign subpoenaed for documents on assault allegations

Donald Trump US president's campaign subpoenaed for documents on assault allegations

The lawsuit by Summer Zervos, a former contestant on Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice," says he made "numerous false, defamatory statements"...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Summer Zervos (R), seen here with her attorney Gloria Allred, file a defamation suit January 17 against then President-elect Donald Trump play

Summer Zervos (R), seen here with her attorney Gloria Allred, file a defamation suit January 17 against then President-elect Donald Trump

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Donald Trump's campaign has been subpoenaed as part of a defamation suit for documents related to sexual assault allegations that emerged during his run for president, according to a court document.

The lawsuit by Summer Zervos, a former contestant on Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice," says he made "numerous false, defamatory statements" in response to her allegations that he tried to kiss and grope her without her consent.

The subpoena, which was issued in March but filed September 19, directs the Trump campaign and its affiliates to hand over documents on Zervos and her associates as well as on "any woman alleging that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately."

It also seeks documents on "any accusations" made during Trump's election campaign that he "subjected any woman to unwanted sexual touching and/or sexually inappropriate behavior," and on the president's responses to allegations against him.

The subpoena, which previously not been made public, was first reported by BuzzFeed News.

Zervos said last year that Trump had made unwanted sexual advances toward her when she met him at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles in 2007 to discuss career opportunities.

Trump moved toward her aggressively during the encounter and touched her on the breast but she rebuffed him, she alleged.

Zervos and several other women who made similar allegations came forward after a 2005 videotape of Trump bragging about groping women surfaced in early October.

The president-elect claimed his comments on the tape were "locker-room banter," and denounced the sex assault allegations as lies and fabricated stories.

According to Zervos' suit, "Mr Trump became obsessed with calling Ms Zervos and any other woman who came forward to report his abuse liars with improper motives."

Trump is a "liar and misogynist" who has "debased and denigrated Zervos with false statements about her," the lawsuit says.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 In Japan Zoo mourns death of love-struck penguinbullet
3 In France Nudists get their place in the sun at Paris parkbullet

Related Articles

Alyssa Milano Thousands respond 'me too' to actress's Twitter prompt on sexual abuse
In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in vote
United Nations Gulf widens between Washington and UN partners
Hillary Clinton Clinton accuses WikiLeaks of blunting impact of crude Trump tape
Emmanuel Macron French President says illegal immigrants who commit crime will be expelled
In US Iran move won't weaken US hand with NKorea: Tillerson
In US Trump and the dismantling of Obama's legacy
In US Trump speech violated Iran nuclear deal: Zarif

World

Voters queue at a polling station in the western Venezuelan city of San Cristobal during regional elections to elect state governors
Nicolas Maduro President claims landslide win in disputed Venezuela elections
Iraqi forces drive towards Kurdish peshmerga positions on October 15, 2017 on the southern outskirts of Kirkuk
Iraq Country forces say in control of roads, infrastructure near Kirkuk
South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye arrives in court in late August: she says the hearing is biased
Park Geun-Hye Former president's defence lawyers quit over alleged bias
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) take a position inside a building on the eastern frontline of Raqa on October 5, 2017
Kurdish-Arab US-backed forces in toughest Raqa fighting yet