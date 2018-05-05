Home > News > World >

Cuba to host Colombia-ELN rebel peace talks

Cuba Country to host Colombia-ELN rebel peace talks

Cuba will host peace talks between the Colombian government and leftist ELN rebels aimed at ending a five-decade conflict after Ecuador bowed out as host, negotiators said Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A member of the "Omar Gomez" Western War Front of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla is photographed in a camp on the banks of the San Juan River in Colombia on November 21, 2017 play

A member of the "Omar Gomez" Western War Front of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla is photographed in a camp on the banks of the San Juan River in Colombia on November 21, 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cuba will host peace talks between the Colombian government and leftist ELN rebels aimed at ending a five-decade conflict after Ecuador bowed out as host, negotiators said Saturday.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is trying to conclude a peace agreement with the country's 1,500-strong last active rebel group, similar to the one signed with the larger FARC guerrillas in November 2016. The FARC has since become a political party.

Five other countries -- Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Norway and Venezuela -- have vouched for the dialogue.

"After jointly examining the options to renew dialogue as soon as possible," Colombian government and ELN negotiators will resume talks "in Havana starting next week," a joint statement read.

"We hope to move forward quickly," added Santos.

On April 18, Ecuador said it was suspending its role as guarantor of the peace talks between Colombia and the National Liberation Army guerrillas, which have been hosted in Quito since early 2017.

Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno told Colombia's RCN television that he wanted to end Ecuador's role following a flareup of violence along their common border.

Moreno's remarks came as Ecuadoran and Colombian troops pressed a hunt along their respective sides of the border for a small band of ex-FARC rebels turned criminals responsible for the kidnapping and murder of a three-man Ecuadoran journalist team.

However, peace talks with the ELN are being held against the backdrop of a more hostile political context in Colombia, after hardline conservatives opposed to peace with the rebels have gained ground in recent legislative elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Air France KLM Chief puts job on the line in standoff with unionsbullet
2 South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drillbullet
3 Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation...bullet

Related Articles

Politics These photos show how crazy May Day used to be during the Cold War
International Dance Day Celebrating the ones with golden steps
Politics 9 times the world was at the brink of nuclear war — and pulled back
Politics The Supreme Court finally heard arguments on the travel ban — and Trump looks likely to win
Miguel Diaz-Canel Ex VP sole candidate to succeed Cuba's Castro: official
FARC Former rebel group furious over ex-rebel's arrest on drugs charges
Jesus Santrich Arrest of ex-negotiator could harm Colombia peace process: FARC
Tech Bacardi recently produced a 'Sleep no More'-like live experience recreating 1950s Cuba — take an exclusive look inside
In Cuba As the Castro era wanes, youth have doubts, and dreams
Free Education Here are the 3 government-run scholarships and how to apply

World

Warplanes are parked on the deck of the Norfolk-based USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean during war games in October 2017
In US Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleet
Muntazer al-Zaidi, an Iraqi journalist famous for throwing his shoes at former US president George W. Bush in 2008, attends a rally in Baghdad on May 4, 2018 as he runs for parliament at upcoming elections
In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliament
"Nobody has guns in Paris and we all remember more than 130 people, plus tremendous numbers of people that were horribly, horribly wounded. You notice nobody ever talks about them," US President Donald Trump said about the 2015 terrorist attacks
In France Anger over Trump comments on Bataclan attacks
Comments about Jews by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas triggered global condemnation
Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing Palestinian president