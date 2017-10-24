Home > News > World >

Australia :  Country to train Philippines in urban warfare

Australia Country to train Philippines in urban warfare

Canberra has since September been helping Manila battle local supporters of the Islamic State group in the southern city of Marawi...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A military vehicle drives past destroyed buildings Marawi play

A military vehicle drives past destroyed buildings Marawi

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Australia will train Filipino soldiers in urban warfare to combat the spread of Islamic extremism after months of fierce fighting against militants in the southern Philippines, it was announced Tuesday.

Canberra has since September been helping Manila battle local supporters of the Islamic State group in the southern city of Marawi, deploying two AP-3C Orion aircraft for surveillance while helping in information-gathering and analysis.

Defence chiefs in the Philippines on Monday declared victory after a five-month battle that claimed more than 1,100 lives and destroyed large parts of the city.

While the victory ended immediate fears that the Islamic State would establish a Southeast Asian base in Marawi, concerns remain about its longer-term intentions and capabilities for the region.

Australia has experience tackling the group in Iraq and Syria and Defence Minister Marise Payne said it was crucial the Philippines had the expertise to keep extremists at bay now that the key fight had been won.

She said Canberra would immediately send teams composed of 80 troops to provide urban warfare counter-terrorism training at Philippine military bases.

"The practical training the Australian Defence Force will provide will ensure the Philippines defence force is better able to counter the brutal tactics being employed by terrorists," she told reporters on the sidelines of a regional security meeting in Clark, a northern Philippine city.

"Globally we have seen the effect of extremist ideology and terrorist threats on millions of civilians and it is alarming to see this disruption come to our region."

Payne said the spread of Islamic State-inspired terrorism was a direct threat to Australia and its interests, and Canberra was determined it "cannot establish a geographic foothold in the region".

Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana welcomed Australia's "invaluable support", saying the military would use the assistance to replicate the training locally.

"While we need troops now to be trained on urban warfare, we also need to build our capacity to train our troops. Part of our programme that we are going to do in the near future is to build our urban (warfare training) centres," Lorenzana said.

The two sides will also work together to enhance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in the south.

They will also bolster maritime security engagement and bilateral maritime patrols and co-host a seminar on efforts to recover from conflict.

Hundreds of local and foreign gunmen who had pledged allegiance to IS rampaged through Marawi, the principal Islamic city in the mainly Catholic Philippines, on May 23.

Philippine Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana and Australia's Defence Minister Marise Payne announced plans for military cooperation play

Philippine Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana and Australia's Defence Minister Marise Payne announced plans for military cooperation

(AFP)

They then took over parts of the city using civilians as human shields.

About 400,000 residents were displaced as near-daily air strikes and intense ground combat left large parts of the city in ruins.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President tells Paris, Berlin to 'keep making money' via...bullet
2 In Tokyo Einstein's theory of happy living emerges in notebullet
3 In Gaza Newly-born conjoined twins in dangerbullet

Related Articles

In Australia 'Idiots of the century' swim in baited croc trap
Indonesia Country military chief 'free to travel to US'
Sarah Williams 'It was going to eat her' - Aussie teen survives shark scare
In Indonesia Authorities say military chief barred from US, seeks explanation
In Australia Lost diver swam miles to shore stalked by shark
In Egypt Ceremony marks 75 years since El Alamein battle as country mourns
Malaysia Country negotiating with US firm to resume MH370 hunt
United States Warning for China as US hails India 'partnership'

World

Opposing the labour agreement among the 28 labour ministers were Poland, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania, while Britain, Ireland and Croatia abstained
European Union EU reaches compromise on low-cost eastern labour
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Pakistan on Tuesday following a trip to Afghanistan, where the US top diplomat reiterated America's commitment to the country
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State visits Pakistan as US warns over Taliban havens
Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, wearing bulletproof vests, were brought to Kuala Lumpur International Airport's budget terminal along with the judge in the case, defence lawyers and prosecutors
Kim Jong-Nam Murder suspects visit airport amid chaotic scenes
A police officer walks inside the office of Russian Echo of Moscow radio station, on October 23, 2017
Tatyana Felgenhauer Stabbed Russian journalist 'in recovery'