Active shooter reported at YouTube headquarter

YouTube Active shooter reported at tech company's headquarters in California

Some staff of the company raised the alarm on Twitter, saying they heard gunshots and saw people running for cover

  • Published:
Police search a building at YouTube's corporate headquarters during the active shooter situation in San Bruno, California

Police search a building at YouTube's corporate headquarters during the active shooter situation in San Bruno, California

(AFP/File)
A shooter on Tuesday, April 3, reportedly opened fire at the headquarters of video streaming giant YouTube in San Bruno, California, United States.

Some staff of the company raised the alarm on Twitter, saying they heard gunshots and saw people running to safety.

A YouTube employee, Vadim Lavrusik, wrote; "Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers."

 

A few minutes later he tweeted that he’s safe and has been evacuated from the building.

Another staff, Todd Sherman, said he saw splashes of blood.

"I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front," he said.

 

Google, owners of YouTube, also said it is investigating a possible "gunfire incident".

According to BBC, unconfirmed reports from local media said the shooter is a woman.

Victims have reportedly been taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The police are said to be on the scene.

