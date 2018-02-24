Home > News > World >

18 killied in Mogadishu bomb blast

In Mogadishu 18 killed by car bombs in Somali capital

At least 18 people were killed and 20 wounded when two car bombs exploded on Friday near the presidential palace and a hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, the city's main ambulance service said.

  • Published:
Somali security officer stands guard at the scene of a suicide car explosion in front of Doorbin hotel in Mogadishu, on February 24, 2018 play

Somali security officer stands guard at the scene of a suicide car explosion in front of Doorbin hotel in Mogadishu, on February 24, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least 18 people were killed and 20 wounded when two car bombs exploded on Friday near the presidential palace and a hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, the city's main ambulance service said.

Jihadist rebels claimed the attack.

"We have so far collected 18 bodies and 20 wounded persons from one of the blast scenes," Abdukadir Abdurahman Aden of the Aamin Ambulance told AFP.

The bombings targeted the presidential palace and a city hotel, police said.

The first blast, followed by gunfire, occurred at a checkpoint close to Villa Somalia, the name for the seat of government, while a second followed soon after at a hotel.

"I can confirm an attack in the vicinity of the presidential palace," said police officer Ibrahim Mohamed.

"Another car loaded with explosives went off close to a recently opened hotel," Mohamed added.

The Shabaab Islamist militant group claimed the attacks in a statement posted online, saying it was targeting the government and security services.

The blasts follow weeks of relative calm in Mogadishu.

According to officials, the main attack involved the use of a vehicle loaded with explosives attempting to breach a checkpoint leading to the presidential palace but security forces prevented the assault.

"The security forces foiled the intent of the terrorists. They were aiming for key targets but they could not even go closer, there were five of them killed by the security force," said Abdulahi Ahmed, a security officer.

"The situation is back to normal and the security forces are in control," he added.

The Shabaab is fighting to overthrow Somalia's internationally-backed government. In October it carried out its deadliest-ever bombing, killing over 500 people.

In the wake of that attack Somalia's government declared a fresh offensive against the group and US drone strikes have increased in frequency.

While the militant group was pushed out of the capital in 2011 by an African Union force it continues to control large parts of the countryside and launches regular attacks on government, military and civilian targets.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Winter Olympics South Korean MPs demand execution of North's delegatebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet

Related Articles

In Mogadishu 'Many bodies' as two car bombs explode
Mogadishu Two car bombings strike Somalia capital
In Somalia Authorities sack security chiefs as attack toll hits 27
In Mogadishu At least 14 dead in bomb attack
In Mogadishu Gunmen killed after attack left 14 dead: ministry
In Mogadishu US warns diplomatic staff of 'specific threat' at airport
In Somalia The deadliest attacks in country since 2010
Pope Francis Pontiff condemns terror attacks around the world
Shabaab Somalia terror group kills 18 police in academy bombing
In Somalia Casualties as bomber attacks police academy

World

Turkey called on the international community to end the "massacre" in the Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta hit by intense regime bombardment ahead of a UN Security Council vote
Turkey Government urges 'world to say stop to E.Ghouta massacre'
The first Riyadh half marathon drew an international all-male field
Riyadh Saudi capital hosts first international half-marathon
Estonians wave flags during a military parade to celebrate 100 years since Estonia declared independence in capital Tallin
Estonia Country marks 100th anniversary of independence declaration
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe celebrated his 94th birthday Saturday with a private black-tie party hosted by his family, three months after he was ousted from power
Robert Mugabe Private 94th birthday party for ex-Zimbabwe's former president