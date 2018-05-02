Home > News > World >

109 in custody after Paris May Day violence

In Paris 109 in custody after Paris May Day violence

French police said 109 people were in custody on Wednesday after violent May Day protests, correcting an earlier figure of 209 given by Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.

  • Published:
Hooded youths had torched a McDonald's restaurant and several vehicles after joining the traditional May 1 union-led rallies for workers' rights play

Hooded youths had torched a McDonald's restaurant and several vehicles after joining the traditional May 1 union-led rallies for workers' rights

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French police said 109 people were in custody on Wednesday after violent May Day protests, correcting an earlier figure of 209 given by Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.

Hooded youths had torched a McDonald's restaurant and several vehicles after joining the traditional May 1 union-led demonstration for workers' rights.

Collomb, who gave the wrong figure in a television interview, promised to boost policing at future protests after facing accusations that the government had been caught unaware by 1,200 trouble-makers.

"For the next demonstrations there will be even more security forces, this time with the intention of totally separating protesters from those who have come to smash things up," he told France 2 television.

President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to Sydney, deplored the violence.

"May 1 is Workers' Day, not the day of the hooligans," he told a press conference.

"I can only condemn again what has happened, with the greatest firmness," he said.

Shouting "Rise up, Paris" and "Everyone hates the police", anti-capitalist protesters in black jackets and face masks had tried to hold up the Paris march and then ran amok along the route.

They set fire to a McDonald's restaurant near Austerlitz station, east of the city centre, and torched vehicles at a car dealership.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forcesbullet
2 South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drillbullet
3 Donald Trump This is how much America is giving Nigeria in 2018bullet

Related Articles

In Francis McDonald's torched, hundreds arrested in May Day protests in Paris
In Turkey Over 80 held in security crackdown as Istanbul marks May 1
In Armenia Protest leader says ruling party to thwart his PM bid
In Venezuela Five years of severance pay now buys a coffee
In Tunisia Islamist party endorses Jewish candidate
In Malaysia From dead voters to blackouts: Country braces for 'filthy' poll
FIFA Organization bans Brazilian federation chief over corruption
In Armenia Deadlock as acting PM rejects talks with protest leader
South Korea The pine and the poplar: a tale of two trees in the DMZ
In Israel Three arrested after 10 young Israelis killed in flash floods

World

Emmanuel Macron says he still does not know what decision US President Donald Trump will make on the Iran nuclear deal
Emmanuel Macron French President reiterates need to keep Iran nuclear deal
Lisbon's getting a major facelift thanks to a building boom
In Portugal Building boom lifts Lisbon allure and property prices
China's foreign minister Wang Yi (L) laughs as he shakes hands with North Korea's vice foreign minister Ri Kil Song at Pyongyang airport
Wang Yi China's foreign minister arrives in N. Korea
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said no country could be allowed to dominate the Indo-Pacific
Emmanuel Macron French President warns over China dominance in Indo-Pacific