Home > News > Politics >

Otedola pours cold water on governorship rumours

Otedola Billionaire businessman pours cold water on governorship rumours

Femi Otedola has denied stories that he intends to run for the office of Governor of Lagos.

  • Published:
Otedola pours cold water on governorship rumours play Otedola says he's not running for Governor of Lagos (Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has denied nursing plans to run for the office of Governor of Lagos State.

The rumours assumed lives of their own after Otedola opened a Twitter account and hopped on a Molue bus in suburban Lagos—all in the space of three months.

Video footage of Otedola in a Molue immediately went viral, fueling speculations that it was a carefully orchestrated populist stunt from the billionaire ahead of the 2019 electioneering season.

Fake Twitter accounts have also been opened in Otedola's name. It was from one of those cloned and parody accounts that it was announced he will be running for political office.

But Otedola has come out to pour cold water on the rumour mill.

“My attention has been drawn to a news piece where false information from a parody account was posted. I am a man of the people and I will always be on the side of the masses but I am stating clearly via this medium that I am not running for office”, he tweeted.

 

“The Governor of Lagos State is doing a commendable job and Lagosians should be proud of him”.

Otedola endorses Ambode

In March, Otedola endorsed serving Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for a second term in office.

“He is building roads and bridges, schools and hospitals, water treatment plants, sewage and storm water drainages, solid waste management plants and mass transport infrastructure”, Otedola said of Ambode at the time.

“He recently got approval for the electricity power infrastructure for Lagos, which when fully executed, will make Lagos State almost energy independent in Nigeria.

“You are all aware of the newly-acquired mass transit buses that are going to be natural gas powered in order for us in Lagos to be the first to comply with the global climate agenda of de-carbonisation,” Otedola had added.

Like the rest of the country, Lagos which is Nigeria’s wealthiest State and commercial capital, will hold fresh elections to choose a Governor and a slew of lawmakers in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Magu wore a Buhari badge on TV, he shouldn’t havebullet
2 Obasanjo 7 horrible things Orji Kalu said about ex presidentbullet
3 Dino Melaye Pastor Adeboye's Twitter account shades Gov Bello as...bullet

Related Articles

Tech 5 days after joining Twitter, Femi Otedola is already warning impersonators
Finance Femi Otedola invests $350 million in power generation company
Living in Lagos You should know these 5 tips about commuting in the city of excellence
Femi Otedola Billionaire takes 'molue' bus ride from Sango to Agege
Lifestyle See Femi Otedola’s words for his mum on Mother’s Day

Politics

Sen. Osita Izunaso
In Imo State Protesters storm APC secretariat, demand Izunaso’s sack
Buhari holds private meeting with ex-PDP Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff
Buhari President holds private meeting with ex-PDP Chairman, Sheriff
Sam Anyanwu
Sam Anyanwu Some of us have been earmarked for destruction, says Senator
Ganduje resolves Kano House of Assembly impeachment crisis
Ganduje Governor resolves Kano House of Assembly impeachment crisis