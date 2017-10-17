"A dog would never return to its vomit", says Obasanjo on PDP

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has revealed that he'll never return to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for any reason.

The ex-president said this after he held discussions with the party's National Caretaker Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, in a private meeting at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

After the meeting, which lasted for an hour, Obasanjo told journalists, "I will never return to the PDP, just like a dog would never return to its vomit."

Obasanjo was voted president of Nigeria under the umbrella of the party in 1999 and served two terms until 2007.

In a very public display of the termination of his membership with the party, he tore up his membership card and threw his weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari, then a candidate, in the run up to the 2015 presidential elections.