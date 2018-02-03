Home > News > Local >

World Cancer Day: NGO urges awareness campaign in rural areas

World Cancer Day NGO urges awareness campaign in rural areas

Malam Nurudeen Bello, an official, said at an awareness lecture noted that poor advocacy had left victims of cancer to die unattended to in rural areas.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ahead of the World Cancer Day (WCD) on Feb. 4, Women Hood Foundation, an NGO on Saturday in Kaduna called on stakeholders to channel cancer awareness campaigns to the rural areas.

Malam Nurudeen Bello, an official, said at an awareness lecture noted that poor advocacy had left victims of cancer to die unattended to in rural areas.

All individuals should be encouraged to play certain roles towards reducing the burden of cancer.

“This event gives us the opportunities to reflect on what we can do, making a pledge and taking action.

Bello said that cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, with lung, prostate, stomach and liver cancer being the most common types in men.

Breast, lung, cervix and stomach cancer are the most common among women.

“In Africa, most of the affected patients are the rural dwellers, who are mostly women. Hence, the need to take the campaigns to rural areas,” he said.

He expressed dismay over the poor advocacy on cancer in Nigeria, especially in the rural areas, where the perception is that, a victim of cancer is always on a death row.

According to Bello, reports indicate that, between 30 per cent and 50 per cent of cancer deaths could be prevented by modifying or avoiding key risk factors.

These factors include avoiding tobacco products, reducing alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy body weight, exercising regularly and addressing infection-related risk factors.

The founder of Foundation for the Protection of Women and Children, Comrade Ramatu Tijjani called on all stakeholders to actively create awareness on cancer in rural communities to reduce the burden.

The 2018 theme for the WCD is: “We can, I can.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Ex-President says Buhari ignored federal character in...bullet
2 Alex Ekwueme Live updates as Nigeria's ex VP is buried in Anambrabullet
3 Alex Ekwueme Buhari names federal university after late politicianbullet

Related Articles

Tech Mustafa Suleyman: The liberal activist who cofounded Google's £400 million artificial intelligence lab (GOOG)
Tech People are stockpiling special pills to guard against radioactive fallout — but here's what you actually need in a nuclear survival kit
World Sex Abuse Case Shadows Pope Francis' Visit to Peru
Odd Enough This 27-year-old shared the most beautiful post right before she died from Cancer
Health Tips How much canned food is it really safe for you to eat?
Strategy The 25 best high-paying jobs in America for 2018
Entertainment Black History Month: 28 Days, 28 Films

Local

Cattle breeders. The Miyetti Allah
Nasarawa killings Miyetti Allah wants FG to deploy military to border towns
NANS logo
Chinonsu Obasi 2019 Elections: NANS cautions students against thuggery
In Kaduna State 13-year-old girl raped by 8 men pregnant with twins
Osinbajo in closed door meeting with Emir of Kano
Osinbajo Vice President in closed door meeting with Emir of Kano