Home > News > Local >

World Bank :  Buhari asked us to focus on northern Nigeria - Bank President

World Bank Buhari asked us to focus on northern Nigeria - Bank President

The World Bank leader lamented the difficult terrain of the northeast, emphasizing that the Federal Government needs to prioritise its economic future.

  • Published:
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim speaks at the opening of the annual World Bank-International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington. play

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim speaks at the opening of the annual World Bank-International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari asked the bank to focus on the northern region of Nigeria.

Speaking at a press briefing in Washington DC, United States, Kim advised Buhari to invest in human capital, which he said will enhance economic growth.

He said, "You know, in my very first meeting with President Buhari he said specifically that he would like us to shift our focus to the northern region of Nigeria and we’ve done that.  Now, it has been very difficult. The work there has been very difficult.

"I think Nigeria, of course, has suffered from the dropping oil prices. I think things are just now getting better.  But the conversation we need to have with Nigeria, I think, is in many ways related to the theme that I brought to the table just this past week, which is investment in human capital.  The percentage of the Gross Domestic Product that Nigeria spends on healthcare is less than one percent."

The World Bank leader lamented the difficult terrain of the northeast, emphasizing that the Federal Government needs to prioritise its economic future.

"Despite that, there is so much turbulence in the northern part of the country, and there is the hit that was taken from the drop in the oil prices.  Nigeria has to think ahead and invest in its people. Investing in the things that will allow Nigeria to be a thriving, rapidly growing economy in the future is what the country has to focus on right now.

"Focusing on the northern part of Nigeria, we hope that as commodity prices stabilise and oil prices come back up, the economy will grow a bit more. But very, very much important is the need to focus on what the drivers of growth in the future will be."

ALSO READ: Nigeria to get $961M loan for education and economic recovery plan

Kim added that the Bank will invest in human capital in other parts of Africa in order to prepare the continent for the next phase of growth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion How President Buhari has turned anti-corruption war into a...bullet
2 Buhari Here is how the President says recovered stolen funds are being...bullet
3 NNPC Scandal Buhari's anti-corruption fight is a huge joke - Fayosebullet

Related Articles

Tax Amnesty VAIDS begins data collection on Nigerians' income, assets
Kashim Shettima 52, 311 Borno children orphaned by insurgency
Diezani Alison-Madueke "You aren't coming home soon", presidential aide mocks ex-minister
2017 World Teachers Day Teachers say negative foreign morals toxic to Nigerian culture, education system
Idiagbon The no-nonsense general every young Nigerian should know
Independence Day Ogbeh calls for scrutiny of international policies
Independence Day 57 achievements of the Buhari-led administration
Nigeria, China Is China taking advantage of Nigeria with loans and grants?

Local

EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
Magu Whistle-blower tips helped us recover N29bn - EFCC boss
Monkeypox
Monkeypox 5 ways to avoid getting infected with virus
Gwamnan Nasir El-rufai
El-Rufai Governor presents budget of N216.5bn for 2018 to Assembly
Justice Muntaka Coommassie
Justice Coommassie Ex-Supreme Court Judge dies at 71