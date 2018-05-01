Home > News > Local >

Workers' Day - FG commits to welfare of Nigerians

Workers' Day FG pledges commitment to welfare of Nigerian workers

Labour minister Chris Ngige said that workers should use the occasion to reminisce on the positive outcomes of the labour’s struggle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Workers' Day - FG commits to welfare of Nigerians play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(cnn.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Nigerians celebrate Workers' Day, the Federal Government has pledged commitment to enhance workers’ welfare and prosperity for all citizens.

Labour minister Chris Ngige made this pledge in a statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Director of Press in the ministry to mark the 2018 Workers’ Day celebration.

Ngige said that workers should use the occasion to reminisce on the positive outcomes of the labour’s struggle for a better working conditions and decent work environment.

According to him, this is an administration that places a lot of premium on the welfare of workers and all citizenry and has done so in very transparent manner.

“Our openness is to provide enough window for all Nigerians to appreciate the state of the nation and the efforts of the government.

“Our modest achievements in creating equable condition for job security and improved welfare for workers.

“This is as evident in the fact that no Federal civil or public servant has lost his or her job in the last three years of the administration despite economic downturn.

“This is as well as the ongoing effort to give effect to a new national minimum wage easily bear out Federal Government’s commitment to the upliftment of the workforce.

“This year’s celebration therefore presents an opportunity for a collective reflection on the contributions of the labour movement to national growth.

“We should also reflect on the steadfastness of the Buhari administration to the welfare of workers on the other," he said.

He, however, called for the continuous support for the success of administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

ALSO  READ: Buhari has created 8 million jobs – Ngige says

He said the cardinal objective of the present administration was the revival of the economy; enhancement of the security of the nation and zero tolerance for corruption.

“The Federal Government has so far covered a considerable millage notwithstanding teething challenges.

“I therefore solicit your continued support towards bringing these national goals to fruition,’’ he added.

He further assured all workers of better days ahead.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 In Enugu Police confirm explosion at residence of Ohaneze President-Generalbullet
2 Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP vows to probe Buhari if he becomes Presidentbullet
3 Fact Check No, Buhari isn’t 1st African president to visit Trump at...bullet

Related Articles

Workers' Day NLC warns against alteration of implementation time for minimum wage
Strategy 15 of the coolest small businesses in the US right now
Food Recipe Plantain omelette for workers day
Tech A tech company is giving each employee $1,500 to spend on experiences — and it's a millennial's dream perk
Atiku Ex-VP says workers are Nigeria's greatest weapon
Social Commentary Daddy Freeze, Benue killings, Nigerians asylum and national development
Tech China is monitoring employees' brain waves and emotions — and the technology boosted one company's profits by $315 million

Local

Federal Government signs agreement with GE on rail concession
Federal Government Nigeria, GE sign agreement on rail concession
Ayuba Wabba, NLC Chairman
Workers' Day NLC warns against alteration of implementation time for minimum wage
What Buhari said about Trump's alleged "shithole" comment
Buhari What President said about Trump's alleged "shithole" comment
President Buhari and his wife, Aisha
Aisha Buhari "Dear President, you deserve some #accolades", First Lady hails husband