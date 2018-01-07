Home > News > Local >

The minister said this at the ground breaking ceremony of a skill acquisition center in Ifitedunu, Anambra State on Friday, January 5, 2018.

(Daily Post)
The Minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige ha said that President Buhari’s administration has created 8 million jobs since it came into power in 2015.

Ngige, who said the jobs were mainly blue collar jobs, added that the government saw it as an opportunity to better lives, due to the lack of white collar jobs.

According to Ngige, “There are no white collar jobs any longer. If you are waiting for one, you will wait for a long time.

“People are now finding employment in the blue collar jobs, and it is even more profitable. How many of you are aware that the day pay for carpenters and other artisans have increased?

“In Abuja they collect as high as N10,000. If they get jobs even if it is five times a month, do you know how much that is? How many white collar jobs pay that?”

“In farming alone, this government has generated lots of jobs. You eat Anambra rice here, others eat Abakaliki rice, in Abuja I eat Kano rice and even Imo too has come up with their. All these brings employment,” he added.

