Home > News > Local >

Why governors cannot guarantee security in states – Yari

Abdul’aziz Yari Why governors cannot guarantee security in states

Yari told newsmen in Abuja at the end of an NGF meeting on Thursday that the governors were working energetically with the federal government to tackle the lingering security challenges across the nation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Only 28 pupils register for Common Entrance Exam in Zamfara play

Abdul’aziz-Yari-Abubakar, Governor of Zamfara State.

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum (NGF), Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, says state governors can not enforce  maximum security in their domains  because  they are not in control of security agencies.

Yari told newsmen in Abuja at the end of an NGF meeting on Thursday that the governors were working energetically with the federal government to tackle the lingering security challenges across the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NGF meeting, the third of its type this year, was convened to address critical issues facing the governors in their states in relation with the Federal Government.

We are not in control of either the soldiers or the police or any other security men but what we can do is to sit down with security men in our respective states to support security agencies.

‘’In terms of logistics, we are doing our best and we will continue to support the federal government in this regard.

The NGF chairman also told newsmen that the security challenge facing the nation was a global phenomenon which governments all over the world are striving to contain.

’The security situation in the country is a global issue and everywhere people are dealing with the security problem.

“The problem of security is what was inherited before the administration of today and before some of our governors emerged as governors and so as governors we are working to put in our best to support the security agencies in our respective states with logistics; that is what we can only do.

‘’This is our first meeting in the  new secretariat  of the NGF and we receive briefings from the Minister of Trade on the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

” We looked at and deliberated on the best way for Nigeria to benefit from the agreement that was signed.

“We also received briefings from the Metrological Centre with focus on Nigeria as a whole on expected rainfall pattern so that we can make proper planning for our farmers.

‘’We also received briefings on Stamp Duty Revenue from a consortium of  consultants and we set up a three-member committee consisting of governors of Ogun, Niger and Akwa Ibom states, to find out how we can benefit from the stamp duty revenue received over the years.

‘At the same time we got briefings from the Traffic Management; we observed that it helps in two areas. One to get revenue generated and two, to help insecurity,

“‘Most of the countries in the world when you have your car, whenever it is stolen, it can be identified easily through that process.

‘We are trying to import that system in Nigeria so that Nigerian people can benefit from it.

‘This is what is done all over the world. When a car is stolen, it can be identified easily and also on the issue of revenue generation.

NAN reports that  the NGF  meeting  also deliberated on other issues including  the proposal to replicate  EduMarshals Project at the state level, how to harness  traffic  management System  at the state level as well as  the  TV  /Radio Rates Collection Project.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Senators call for President's impeachment over $496m jet purchasebullet
2 Melaye Senator cries out from hospital bed about police maltreatmentbullet
3 Adeyemo Oyo Speaker dies of suspected heart attack at 47bullet

Related Articles

In Zamfara Gov. Yari to celebrate 7 years anniversary with prayers over killings
Common Entrance Only 28 candidates register for this exam in Zamfara state
In Zamfara 2 soldiers killed during gun battle with armed bandits
Dave Umahi FG committee on farmers, herdsmen clashes visits Zamfara
In Adamawa Fresh killings as herdsmen, villagers clash
In Taraba Suspected herdsmen kill 4, steal motorcycles in fresh raid
In Ondo Vigilante group arrests 4 herdsmen with guns, axes
Osinbajo VP meets committee tasked with ending herdsmen crisis
In Kaduna Suspected herdsmen kill 7, burn houses
Kabir Marafa Senator says Governor Yari is not from Zamfara state

Local

Michael Adeyemo
Olawale Sadare Oyo APC, Makinde mourn Adeyemo
LASEMA procures new equipment for swift emergency response
In Lagos LASEMA procures new equipment for swift emergency response
Second Niger bridge
In Asaba Second Niger Bridge main project to gulp N210 billion— Director
I don't have favourite candidates for 2019 election - Obasanjo
Buhari President speaks on Obasanjo's open letter