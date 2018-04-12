Home > News > Local >

Medical students of the University of Ibadan have shut down the school over hike in tuition fees.

Medical students of the University of Ibadan are shunning classes and staging peaceful protests around the campus over an increase in tuition.

The University of Ibadan is Nigeria’s premier tertiary institution with a host of famous names in its alumni roll call.

A Part 4 medical student told Pulse that the students decided to shun classes and ground activities at the school because “we have been asked to pay N100, 000 as clinical/professional fees and N173,000 for tuition. Accommodation levy went from N14,000 to N40,000. We can’t take this anymore.

“So, we decided to stage a silent protest over the hike in fees. We are not going to attend classes until this exploitation is reversed”, the student who pleaded that his name be left out of this story for fear of victimization, said.

 

The medical student’s association said: “University of Ibadan College of Medicine Students being forced out of their Hostel as a result of a 3 day sit at home towards the introduction of a new N100,000 Professional Training Levy to their fees”.

In a tweet, the body of medical students added that: “Do not slander our good name. We are intellectuals. We are protesting intellectually. Do not make us into the animals that we are not #NoTo100k”.

No consultation

Another medical student told Pulse that the school authorities promised to punish them if they spoke to the press. "But please help us tell the world what we are going through. There was no consultation before the fee hike".

 

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Idowu Olayinka said the hike became necessary due to lack of funding from the federal government.

"It is also important to note that the Federal Government, many years back, had stopped providing funds for the running of the halls. As a result, the university spends about N100 million over what is collected as accommodation fees, for the running of the halls. The university is no longer in a position to continue to provide this subsidy", Olayinka said.

However, a medical student who spoke with pulse on the condition of anonymity said the university management is using lack of funds from government as an excuse for the fee hike.

He said, "the management is claiming not to receive any form of financing from the federal government. So, that responsibility has been transferred to students".

The students have promised not to end their protests until the fee hike is reversed.

University students in Nigeria are often at the receiving end of tuition hikes, incessant strikes from lecturers and sex-for-grades.

Only recently, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife was accused of soliciting sex from a student in exchange for grades.

