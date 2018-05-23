Killings Senate in a prolong meeting with security chiefs

news

In view of the killings across the country, the Nigerian Senate is meeting the heads of security agencies behind closed doors.

The prolonged meeting with security chiefs followed a resolution of the Senate after a motion on the proliferation of dangerous firearms in the country by Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi.

The Kaduna lawmaker said that sectarian clashes including the herdsmen farmers’ crises had attained a more devastating height due to the wrongful and easy acquisition of firearms.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin and the Director General of Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, were at the briefing on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Thee meeting lasted for over three hours.

Matters to be discussed also include the increased rate of kidnappings and terrorism by hoodlums along major roads in the country.