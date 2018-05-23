Home > News > Local >

Senate in a prolong meeting with security chiefs

Killings Senate in a prolong meeting with security chiefs

Senate met security chiefs on killings across the country behind closed doors.

  • Published:
Senate Plenary play

Senate Plenary

(PT)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In view of the killings across the country, the Nigerian Senate is meeting the heads of security agencies behind closed doors.

The prolonged meeting with security chiefs followed a resolution of the Senate after a motion on the proliferation of dangerous firearms in the country by Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi.

The Kaduna lawmaker said that sectarian clashes including the herdsmen farmers’ crises had attained a more devastating height due to the wrongful and easy acquisition of firearms.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin and the Director General of Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, were at the briefing on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Thee meeting lasted for over three hours.

Matters to be discussed also include the increased rate of kidnappings and terrorism by hoodlums along major roads in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Ibrahim Magu EFCC boss has just dropped another blunderbullet
2 Offa Robbery Police arrest another wanted suspectbullet
3 In Benue 2 Catholic priests, 13 others killed by herdsmen get mass...bullet

Related Articles

2018 Budget Senate passes appropriation bill 5 months late
Saraki Senate President says IGP wants to implicate him using cultists
Omo-Agege, Ndume Two Senators invited over mace theft
Politics Nigeria parliament raises 2018 budget to a record N9.1 trillion
National Assembly NASS increases 2018 budget from 8.6trn to N9.120trn
Omo-Agege Senate speaks as Delta lawmaker attends plenary

Local

5 smart things President Buhari fails to do on social media
Buhari National Assembly yet to send 2018 budget to President
UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in Shell’s oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community
Shell UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community
Suspected cholera outbreak claims 12 lives
In Adamawa Suspected cholera outbreak claims 12 lives
Released Dapchi girls return to school where Boko Haram abducted them months ago
Dapchi 6 schoolgirls married off after returning from Boko Haram captivity