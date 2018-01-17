Home > News > Local >

Senate holds security summit next week

Saraki Senate holds security summit next week

  • Published:
Senate holds security summit next week play

Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Twitter/Bukola Saraki )
The Senate says it suspend plenary next Wednesday and Thursday to hold a summit on the security situation in some parts of the country.

The red chamber also called for a high powered delegation in conjunction with State Governments to resolve the conflict for harmonious existence.

It also urged the Federal Government to deploy more security personnel to the affected areas.

These resolutions were sequel to a motion sponsored by Sen. Shuaibu Lau (PDP-Taraba) on the conflict between herdsmen and farmers in parts of Taraba.

Lau said the conflict which started in Numan, Adamawa, had led to the killing of over 70 persons and that it has a grave danger on national security.

In his submission, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa State) said: “I subscribe and accept the principle that guides the essence of every government; which is the protection and preservation of life.

“For anybody to say there are no security problems in Nigeria, that person is deceiving himself.

“But we say and it is true that we are supposed to be statesmen; we are supposed to be statesmen that have been carefully elected to come to this upper chamber of the Nigerian National Assembly.

“I appreciate Mr President, as legislators, we operate, we make our contributions, our interpretation with the full cover of what we call parliamentary immunity or privileges.

“The position of a statesman is not that of adding fire to injury. We must not. I don’t believe that we should take the advantage of our position here.

ALSO READ: Don't allow 2019 politicking overshadow governance, Saraki tells Buhari

“I don’t believe we should stand here and condemn the administration in its entirety. It is wrong,” Abdullahi said.

He, however, called for caution in handling security issues in the country.

On his part, Sen. Ben Bruce (PDP-Bayelsa) said: “It is time for the federal government of Nigeria to act because they have been voted into office; they have an executive function to protect the lives and properties of Nigeria.

“This is one of many examples that we have been accosted with since we have been in this hollow chambers

“There must be consequence for bad behaviour. You are either in control or you are not.’’

The resolutions were unanimously adopted by the lawmakers after a voice vote by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.

